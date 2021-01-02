Big second quarter carries UB women to victory

Back on the court for its first game since Dec. 22, the University at Buffalo women's team took charge in the second quarter and went on to a 75-67 win over Miami (Ohio) at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. It was the third victory without a loss in Mid-American Conference play for UB, which heads to Ypsilanti, Mich., to face Eastern Michigan on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls with 23 points, but she wasn't even on the floor when UB began its winning surge to start the second period. After the teams had played to a 22-22 tie in the first quarter, UB ran off the first 11 points to start the second. Loren Christie had five points and Hanna Hall four and Keowa Walters two for the Bulls. Fair, who re-entered the game in the middle of the rally, scored seven points the rest of the period as UB built a 44-28 halftime lead. Miami made only two baskets in 14 attempts in the second quarter while UB was 6 for 16 from the floor and 8 for 8 at the free-throw line.