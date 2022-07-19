Big 4 men's basketball matchups set between UB, Canisius, St. Bonaventure

Three Big 4 men’s basketball matchups have been been set, as the University at Buffalo, St. Bonaventure, Canisius and Niagara athletic departments on Tuesday announced nonconference meetings for men’s and women’s basketball for the 2022-23 season.
UB announced three nonconference men’s dates and Bona two on Tuesday, while Canisius announced its men’s and women’s nonconference schedules on Tuesday.
In men’s basketball, Canisius will host St. Bonaventure on Nov. 12 at Koessler Athletic Center, while UB will host Canisius Nov. 27 at Alumni Arena. UB will host St. Bonaventure on Dec. 3 at Alumni Arena.
The Canisius women will open the season Nov. 7 against UB at Koessler Athletic Center, then host St. Bonaventure on Dec. 7 at home.
UB also announced that it will host James Madison on Nov. 12, and that further nonconference games will be announced at a later date.
Canisius’ men’s nonconference schedule also includes home games Nov. 7 against Youngstown State (season opener), Nov. 16 against Cleveland State and Nov. 18 against Fredonia State. The Golden Griffins will play Nov. 22 at Cornell, Dec. 10 at Toledo, Dec. 18 at Penn State and Dec. 21 at Florida Gulf Coast.
The Canisius women’s nonconference schedule also includes home games Nov. 19 against Binghamton and Nov. 30 against Albany. The Griffs have road games Nov. 11 at Toledo, Nov. 13 at Detroit Mercy, Nov. 22 at Colgate, Nov. 26 at Robert Morris and Dec. 10 at Youngstown State.
Niagara announced its men’s basketball team will open the season Nov. 7 at Maryland of the Atlantic Coast Conference, then play Nov. 12 at Bucknell. Niagara will announce its full nonconference schedule during the course of this week.
Confirmed nonconference dates for Big 4 basketball teams
UB men
Nov. 12 vs. James Madison
Nov. 18-21, vs. Drake, Paradise Jam, U.S. Virgin Islands
Nov. 27 vs. Canisius
Dec. 3 vs. St Bonaventure
Dec. 18 vs. West Virginia
UB women
Nov. 7 at Canisius
Canisius men
Nov. 7 vs. Youngstown State
Nov. 12 vs. St Bonaventure
Nov. 16 vs. Cleveland State
Nov. 18 vs. Fredonia
Nov. 22 at Cornell
Nov. 27 at UB
Dec. 10 at Toledo
Dec. 18 at Penn State
Dec. 21 at Florida Gulf Coast
Canisius women
Nov. 7 vs. UB
Nov. 11 at Toledo
Nov. 13 at Detroit Mercy
Nov. 19 vs. Binghamton
Nov. 22 at Colgate
Nov. 26 at Robert Morris
Nov. 30 vs. Albany
Dec. 7 vs. St Bonaventure
Dec. 10 at Youngstown State
Niagara men
Nov. 7 at Maryland
Nov. 12 at Bucknell
Nov. 18-19 vs. either Central Arkansas or Stetson, MAAC/Atlantic Sun Dublin Basketball Challenge, Ireland
St. Bonaventure men
Nov. 7 vs. Saint Francis (Pa.)
Nov. 12 at Canisius
Nov. 15 at South Dakota State
Nov. 25 vs. Notre Dame, Gotham Classic, at UBS Arena, Elmont
Dec. 3 at UB
Dec. 11 vs. Iona, Hall of Fame Invitational, at Barclays Center, Brooklyn
Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa
St. Bonaventure women
Dec. 7 at Canisius