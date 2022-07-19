Big 4 men's basketball matchups set between UB, Canisius, St. Bonaventure

Three Big 4 men’s basketball matchups have been been set, as the University at Buffalo, St. Bonaventure, Canisius and Niagara athletic departments on Tuesday announced nonconference meetings for men’s and women’s basketball for the 2022-23 season.

UB announced three nonconference men’s dates and Bona two on Tuesday, while Canisius announced its men’s and women’s nonconference schedules on Tuesday.

In men’s basketball, Canisius will host St. Bonaventure on Nov. 12 at Koessler Athletic Center, while UB will host Canisius Nov. 27 at Alumni Arena. UB will host St. Bonaventure on Dec. 3 at Alumni Arena.

The Canisius women will open the season Nov. 7 against UB at Koessler Athletic Center, then host St. Bonaventure on Dec. 7 at home.

UB also announced that it will host James Madison on Nov. 12, and that further nonconference games will be announced at a later date.

Canisius’ men’s nonconference schedule also includes home games Nov. 7 against Youngstown State (season opener), Nov. 16 against Cleveland State and Nov. 18 against Fredonia State. The Golden Griffins will play Nov. 22 at Cornell, Dec. 10 at Toledo, Dec. 18 at Penn State and Dec. 21 at Florida Gulf Coast.

The Canisius women’s nonconference schedule also includes home games Nov. 19 against Binghamton and Nov. 30 against Albany. The Griffs have road games Nov. 11 at Toledo, Nov. 13 at Detroit Mercy, Nov. 22 at Colgate, Nov. 26 at Robert Morris and Dec. 10 at Youngstown State.

Niagara announced its men’s basketball team will open the season Nov. 7 at Maryland of the Atlantic Coast Conference, then play Nov. 12 at Bucknell. Niagara will announce its full nonconference schedule during the course of this week.

Confirmed nonconference dates for Big 4 basketball teams

UB men

Nov. 12 vs. James Madison

Nov. 18-21, vs. Drake, Paradise Jam, U.S. Virgin Islands

Nov. 27 vs. Canisius

Dec. 3 vs. St Bonaventure

Dec. 18 vs. West Virginia

UB women

Nov. 7 at Canisius

Canisius men

Nov. 7 vs. Youngstown State

Nov. 12 vs. St Bonaventure

Nov. 16 vs. Cleveland State

Nov. 18 vs. Fredonia

Nov. 22 at Cornell

Nov. 27 at UB

Dec. 10 at Toledo

Dec. 18 at Penn State

Dec. 21 at Florida Gulf Coast

Canisius women

Nov. 7 vs. UB

Nov. 11 at Toledo

Nov. 13 at Detroit Mercy

Nov. 19 vs. Binghamton

Nov. 22 at Colgate

Nov. 26 at Robert Morris

Nov. 30 vs. Albany

Dec. 7 vs. St Bonaventure

Dec. 10 at Youngstown State

Niagara men

Nov. 7 at Maryland

Nov. 12 at Bucknell

Nov. 18-19 vs. either Central Arkansas or Stetson, MAAC/Atlantic Sun Dublin Basketball Challenge, Ireland

St. Bonaventure men

Nov. 7 vs. Saint Francis (Pa.)

Nov. 12 at Canisius

Nov. 15 at South Dakota State

Nov. 25 vs. Notre Dame, Gotham Classic, at UBS Arena, Elmont

Dec. 3 at UB

Dec. 11 vs. Iona, Hall of Fame Invitational, at Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa

St. Bonaventure women

Dec. 7 at Canisius