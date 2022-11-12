Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 10

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills will meet in the NFL at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

The Bills are listed as betting favorites against the Vikings on 11/13/22, with the Over/Under set at 43 for total points scored.

This Vikings-Bills betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills

When and where

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

1 p.m. EST Venue: Highmark Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (+100), Vikings +3.5 (-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Vikings vs. Bills predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Vikings-Bills NFL matchup 10,000 times using advanced data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 65% chance of beating the Vikings at Highmark Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Bills (-3.5) have a 56% chance of covering the spread.

The 43-point Over/Under has a 55% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Vikings vs. Bills

Our free computer pick for Vikings vs. Bills on Sunday is Bills -3.5 (+100).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.

Vikings-Bills Week 10 player props

A common way to wager on Minnesota vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Vikings and Bills can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Vikings vs. Bills.

Dimers gives Diggs a 12.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 49.2% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook: 12.2% probability

11.6% probability T.J. Hockenson: 5.6% probability

5.6% probability K.J. Osborn: 3.0% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 12.8% probability

7.8% probability Gabe Davis: 6.8% probability

6.2% probability Devin Singletary: 5.8% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook: 49.3% probability

46.1% probability T.J. Hockenson: 26.5% probability

25.4% probability K.J. Osborn: 14.4% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 49.2% probability

33.7% probability Gabe Davis: 29.8% probability

27.1% probability Devin Singletary: 26.9% probability

Vikings vs. Bills score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Minnesota vs. Buffalo at Highmark Stadium has the Bills prevailing 24-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 10 game between the Vikings and Bills on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.