 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AFFILIATE

Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 9

  • 0
Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

 Lachlan Cunningham/Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month
If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in an NFL Week 9 game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m. EST.

The Chiefs are listed as betting favorites against the Titans on 11/6/22, with the Over/Under set at 46.5 for total points scored.

This Titans-Chiefs betting preview, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Titans or Chiefs score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code needed.

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Key information

  • Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
  • Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Odds and lines

  • Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (-105), Titans +12.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs -540, Titans +460
  • Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-110/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Titans vs. Chiefs predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Titans-Chiefs NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Chiefs have an 86% chance of beating the Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Titans (+12.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 46.5 points has a 52% chance of going Under.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Get $200 promo for Titans vs. Chiefs. New users only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Titans vs. Chiefs

Our free computer pick for Titans vs. Chiefs on Sunday is Chiefs moneyline (-540).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via BetMGM.

All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter decisions.

Titans-Chiefs Week 9 player props

A popular option to wager on Tennessee vs. Kansas City without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Titans and Chiefs can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Tennessee's Derrick Henry has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Titans vs. Chiefs.

Dimers gives Henry a 15.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Titans RB has a 60.8% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

  • Derrick Henry: 15.6% probability
  • Robert Woods: 6.4% probability
  • Ryan Tannehill: 3.2% probability
  • Geoff Swaim: 2.8% probability
  • Dontrell Hilliard: 2.5% probability

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Travis Kelce: 12.9% probability
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 7.6% probability
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster: 7.2% probability
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 6.8% probability
  • Mecole Hardman: 6.2% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

  • Derrick Henry: 60.8% probability
  • Robert Woods: 30.0% probability
  • Ryan Tannehill: 16.3% probability
  • Geoff Swaim: 13.9% probability
  • Dontrell Hilliard: 12.7% probability

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Travis Kelce: 51.2% probability
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 33.6% probability
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster: 31.5% probability
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 30.1% probability
  • Mecole Hardman: 27.9% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Titans or Chiefs score a TD in NFL Week 9. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.

Titans vs. Chiefs score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Tennessee vs. Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has the Chiefs winning 28-16.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 9 game between the Titans and Chiefs on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. EST.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bennett coach Steve McDuffie celebrating with his players after the win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News