Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 9

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in an NFL Week 9 game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m. EST.

The Chiefs are listed as betting favorites against the Titans on 11/6/22, with the Over/Under set at 46.5 for total points scored.

This Titans-Chiefs betting preview, which contains game predictions and odds, is powered by Dimers.com.

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Key information

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Sunday, November 6, 2022 Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

8:20 p.m. EST Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (-105), Titans +12.5 (-110)

Chiefs -12.5 (-105), Titans +12.5 (-110) Moneyline: Chiefs -540, Titans +460

Chiefs -540, Titans +460 Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-110/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Titans vs. Chiefs predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Titans-Chiefs NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Chiefs have an 86% chance of beating the Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Titans (+12.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 46.5 points has a 52% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Titans vs. Chiefs

Our free computer pick for Titans vs. Chiefs on Sunday is Chiefs moneyline (-540).

All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter decisions.

Titans-Chiefs Week 9 player props

A popular option to wager on Tennessee vs. Kansas City without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Titans and Chiefs can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Tennessee's Derrick Henry has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Titans vs. Chiefs.

Dimers gives Henry a 15.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Titans RB has a 60.8% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry: 15.6% probability

15.6% probability Robert Woods: 6.4% probability

6.4% probability Ryan Tannehill: 3.2% probability

3.2% probability Geoff Swaim: 2.8% probability

2.8% probability Dontrell Hilliard: 2.5% probability

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 12.9% probability

12.9% probability Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 7.6% probability

7.6% probability JuJu Smith-Schuster: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 6.8% probability

6.8% probability Mecole Hardman: 6.2% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry: 60.8% probability

60.8% probability Robert Woods: 30.0% probability

30.0% probability Ryan Tannehill: 16.3% probability

16.3% probability Geoff Swaim: 13.9% probability

13.9% probability Dontrell Hilliard: 12.7% probability

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 51.2% probability

51.2% probability Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 33.6% probability

33.6% probability JuJu Smith-Schuster: 31.5% probability

31.5% probability Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 30.1% probability

30.1% probability Mecole Hardman: 27.9% probability

Titans vs. Chiefs score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Tennessee vs. Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has the Chiefs winning 28-16.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 9 game between the Titans and Chiefs on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. EST.

