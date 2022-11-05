Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 9

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in an NFL Week 9 game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m. EST.
The Chiefs are listed as betting favorites against the Titans on 11/6/22, with the Over/Under set at 46.5 for total points scored.
This Titans-Chiefs betting preview, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Titans or Chiefs score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code needed.
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Key information
- Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (-105), Titans +12.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Chiefs -540, Titans +460
- Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-110/-110)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Titans vs. Chiefs predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Titans-Chiefs NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Chiefs have an 86% chance of beating the Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Titans (+12.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 46.5 points has a 52% chance of going Under.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Get $200 promo for Titans vs. Chiefs. New users only.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.
Best bet for Titans vs. Chiefs
Our free computer pick for Titans vs. Chiefs on Sunday is Chiefs moneyline (-540).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via BetMGM.
All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter decisions.
Titans-Chiefs Week 9 player props
A popular option to wager on Tennessee vs. Kansas City without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Titans and Chiefs can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Tennessee's Derrick Henry has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Titans vs. Chiefs.
Dimers gives Henry a 15.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Titans RB has a 60.8% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Tennessee Titans
- Derrick Henry: 15.6% probability
- Robert Woods: 6.4% probability
- Ryan Tannehill: 3.2% probability
- Geoff Swaim: 2.8% probability
- Dontrell Hilliard: 2.5% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 12.9% probability
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 7.6% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 7.2% probability
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 6.8% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 6.2% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Tennessee Titans
- Derrick Henry: 60.8% probability
- Robert Woods: 30.0% probability
- Ryan Tannehill: 16.3% probability
- Geoff Swaim: 13.9% probability
- Dontrell Hilliard: 12.7% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 51.2% probability
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 33.6% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 31.5% probability
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 30.1% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 27.9% probability
Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Titans or Chiefs score a TD in NFL Week 9. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.
Titans vs. Chiefs score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Tennessee vs. Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has the Chiefs winning 28-16.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 9 game between the Titans and Chiefs on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. EST.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.