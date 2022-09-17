Titans vs. Bills prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills meet in the NFL at Highmark Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The Bills are betting favorites against the Titans on 9/19/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 47.5.

This Titans-Bills betting analysis, which features our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Titans or Bills score a touchdown on Monday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim. No promo code needed.

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills

When and where

Date: Monday, September 19, 2022

Monday, September 19, 2022 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bills -10 (-105), Titans +10 (-110)

Bills -10 (-105), Titans +10 (-110) Moneyline: Bills -450, Titans +370

Bills -450, Titans +370 Total: Over/Under 47.5 (-110/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Titans vs. Bills predictions

Dimers has simulated Monday's Titans-Bills NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have an 80% chance of beating the Titans at Highmark Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Titans (+10) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 47.5 points is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Win $200 promo for Titans vs. Bills. New customers only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Titans vs. Bills

Our free data-driven pick for Titans vs. Bills on Monday is Titans +10 (-110).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with BetMGM.

All betting tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.

Titans-Bills Week 2 player props

A great option to wager on Tennessee vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Titans and Bills can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Tennessee's Derrick Henry has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Titans vs. Bills.

Dimers gives Henry an 11.7% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Titans RB has a 51.7% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry: 11.7% probability

11.7% probability Robert Woods: 5.6% probability

5.6% probability Treylon Burks: 5.3% probability

5.3% probability Austin Hooper: 3.9% probability

3.9% probability Ryan Tannehill: 3.0% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 9.9% probability

9.9% probability Gabe Davis: 9.1% probability

9.1% probability Zack Moss: 8.7% probability

8.7% probability Josh Allen: 7.1% probability

7.1% probability Dawson Knox: 6.9% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry: 51.7% probability

51.7% probability Robert Woods: 28.0% probability

28.0% probability Treylon Burks: 26.0% probability

26.0% probability Austin Hooper: 19.9% probability

19.9% probability Geoff Swaim: 15.6% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 43.7% probability

43.7% probability Zack Moss: 40.1% probability

40.1% probability Gabe Davis: 39.9% probability

39.9% probability Josh Allen: 33.6% probability

33.6% probability Dawson Knox: 31.9% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Titans or Bills score a TD in NFL Week 2. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.

Titans vs. Bills score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Tennessee vs. Buffalo at Highmark Stadium has the Bills winning 28-19.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 2 matchup between the Titans and Bills on Monday is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.