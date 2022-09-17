Titans vs. Bills prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills meet in the NFL at Highmark Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. ET.
The Bills are betting favorites against the Titans on 9/19/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 47.5.
This Titans-Bills betting analysis, which features our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
When and where
- Date: Monday, September 19, 2022
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Bills -10 (-105), Titans +10 (-110)
- Moneyline: Bills -450, Titans +370
- Total: Over/Under 47.5 (-110/-110)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Titans vs. Bills predictions
Dimers has simulated Monday's Titans-Bills NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have an 80% chance of beating the Titans at Highmark Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Titans (+10) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 47.5 points is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.
Best bet for Titans vs. Bills
Our free data-driven pick for Titans vs. Bills on Monday is Titans +10 (-110).
All betting tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Titans-Bills Week 2 player props
A great option to wager on Tennessee vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Titans and Bills can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Tennessee's Derrick Henry has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Titans vs. Bills.
Dimers gives Henry an 11.7% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Titans RB has a 51.7% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Tennessee Titans
- Derrick Henry: 11.7% probability
- Robert Woods: 5.6% probability
- Treylon Burks: 5.3% probability
- Austin Hooper: 3.9% probability
- Ryan Tannehill: 3.0% probability
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 9.9% probability
- Gabe Davis: 9.1% probability
- Zack Moss: 8.7% probability
- Josh Allen: 7.1% probability
- Dawson Knox: 6.9% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Tennessee Titans
- Derrick Henry: 51.7% probability
- Robert Woods: 28.0% probability
- Treylon Burks: 26.0% probability
- Austin Hooper: 19.9% probability
- Geoff Swaim: 15.6% probability
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 43.7% probability
- Zack Moss: 40.1% probability
- Gabe Davis: 39.9% probability
- Josh Allen: 33.6% probability
- Dawson Knox: 31.9% probability
Titans vs. Bills score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Tennessee vs. Buffalo at Highmark Stadium has the Bills winning 28-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 2 matchup between the Titans and Bills on Monday is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.