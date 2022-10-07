Steelers vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 5

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills will meet in the NFL at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bills are betting favorites against the Steelers on 10/9/22, with the Over/Under set at 46.5 for total points scored.

This Steelers-Bills betting analysis, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Steelers or Bills score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim. No promo code required.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Key information

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Sunday, October 9, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bills -14 (-107), Steelers +14 (-107)

Bills -14 (-107), Steelers +14 (-107) Moneyline: Bills -899, Steelers +650

Bills -899, Steelers +650 Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-106/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Steelers vs. Bills predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Steelers-Bills NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 90% chance of beating the Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Steelers and Bills have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 46.5 points has a 53% chance of going Under.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Win $200 promo for Steelers vs. Bills. New users only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Steelers vs. Bills

Our free data-driven pick for Steelers vs. Bills on Sunday is Under 46.5 points (-107).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via BetMGM.

All betting content in this article is based on detailed modeling and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed decisions.

Steelers-Bills Week 5 player props

An enjoyable way to wager on Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Steelers and Bills are shown below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Steelers vs. Bills.

Dimers gives Diggs a 14.4% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 56.3% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris: 9.9% probability

9.9% probability Diontae Johnson: 5.2% probability

5.2% probability Pat Freiermuth: 5.0% probability

5.0% probability Chase Claypool: 4.8% probability

4.8% probability George Pickens: 4.2% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 14.4% probability

14.4% probability Gabe Davis: 9.4% probability

9.4% probability Devin Singletary: 7.1% probability

7.1% probability Josh Allen: 7.0% probability

7.0% probability Zack Moss: 7.0% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris: 43.8% probability

43.8% probability Diontae Johnson: 25.5% probability

25.5% probability Pat Freiermuth: 25.5% probability

25.5% probability Chase Claypool: 25.1% probability

25.1% probability George Pickens: 22.0% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 56.3% probability

56.3% probability Gabe Davis: 41.1% probability

41.1% probability Devin Singletary: 33.1% probability

33.1% probability Zack Moss: 32.1% probability

32.1% probability Josh Allen: 32.1% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Steelers or Bills score a TD in NFL Week 5. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.

Steelers vs. Bills score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo at Highmark Stadium has the Bills winning 29-15.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 5 matchup between the Steelers and Bills on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.