Pointsbet Ohio Promo Code Unleashes $2,000 Bonus Bet for January

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet on any event in January can use this Pointsbet promo code to obtain a $2,000 bonus bet when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With the first month of 2023 starting with a sporting bang, this weekend is perfect for sports fans to utilize an amazing offer from Pointsbet.

The $2,000 bonus bet is available right now to new Pointsbet players in Ohio that intend to wager on literally any match this month.

Get your $2,000 bonus bet via our Pointsbet Ohio promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Pointsbet Promo Code: $2,000 Bonus First Bet in OH

Online sports betting has become exceptionally popular in Ohio already this year and, if you move quickly, prospective bettors in OH can make the most of it with a generous $2,000 bonus bet from Pointsbet.

Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically unlock the $2,000 bonus bet promo from one of the biggest online sports betting sites in Pointsbet.

Pointsbet has an exceptional bonus bet up to $2,000 offer for users who open a new account to use in Janury in OH.

Signing up to Pointsbet Sportsbook via any of the links seen on this page will immediately trigger the promo once clicked – no promo code required.

What To Bet on Now with Pointsbet

The month of January is set to feature a range of massive sporting events to bet on, with this weekend seeing the final round of NFL regular season action, with a huge Week 18 slate. As well as the NFL, Ohioans also have NBA, NHL and PGA action to look forward to, with each of them perfect for those looking for betting action. Here is a list of some of the best events this weekend that you can bet on:

NFL: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions

Pointsbet Promo Code: Why Do We Like This Promo?

It's worth putting into perspective how good this sportsbook offer truly is for bettors. You get a $2,000 bonus bet, just for joining one of America's most trusted sportsbooks in Pointsbet! It's that simple.

It's worth noting, too, that this promo is valid for any sport.

With a first bet insurance bet promotion, your sportsbook (such as Pointsbet) will refund you up to a fixed dollar amount, $2,000 in this case, if you lose the first real-money qualifying wager you place.

All you need to do is join Pointsbet Sportsbook, make your first deposit, and place a bet up to $2,000. If that qualifying bet is a loser, Pointsbet will refund you in the form of site credit. Now, while site credit can't be redeemed as cash then and there, the bonus credit gives you a second chance to win. Ultimately, new users who redeem this Pointsbet promo code get two chances to win, if needed.

"Needless to say, opportunities like this are very rare in gambling on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers.com, which provides some of the best online sports betting coverage in the United States.

New players in Ohio can grab a $2,000 bonus first bet for any event this month without entering a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Sign Up With No Pointsbet Promo Code Required

There is simply no easier legal sportsbook offer to grab than this $2,000 bonus first bet from Pointsbet for new users in Ohio. Registering and claiming this offer only takes a few minutes. In fact, new bettors can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide below:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create an account by entering basic info.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place your first wager up to $2,000.

Keep in mind, this Pointsbet promo is valid for any event that you can bet on.

Pointsbet Sportsbook is a household name in the sports betting industry. Pointsbet is a stable and reputable site with a proven track record in offering exceptional customer service. Pointsbet, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, features industry-leading daily odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and live betting on sports including the NFL, NBA, NHL, tennis, and NASCAR.

Get a $2,000 bonus bet to use on sports betting in Ohio without a Pointsbet promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.