Panthers vs. Giants prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants meet in the NFL at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The Giants are listed as betting favorites against the Panthers on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under set at 43.5 for total points scored.

This Panthers-Giants betting preview, which features game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants

Key information

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Giants -1.5 (-110), Panthers +1.5 (-105)

Giants -1.5 (-110), Panthers +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: Giants -125, Panthers +110

Giants -125, Panthers +110 Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-107/-105)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Panthers vs. Giants predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Panthers-Giants NFL game 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Giants have a 57% chance of beating the Panthers at MetLife Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Giants (-1.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.

The 43.5-point Over/Under has a 53% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Panthers vs. Giants

Our free data-driven pick for Panthers vs. Giants on Sunday is Giants moneyline (-125).

All betting tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.

Panthers-Giants Week 2 player props

A popular way to wager on Carolina vs. NY Giants without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Panthers and Giants are shown below.

According to Dimers, Carolina's Christian McCaffrey has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Panthers vs. Giants.

Dimers gives McCaffrey an 18.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Panthers RB has a 64.6% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey: 18.1% probability

18.1% probability DJ Moore: 7.6% probability

7.6% probability Robbie Anderson: 6.1% probability

6.1% probability Ian Thomas: 4.6% probability

4.6% probability Baker Mayfield: 3.6% probability

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: 16.8% probability

16.8% probability Daniel Jones: 5.9% probability

5.9% probability Kadarius Toney: 5.9% probability

5.9% probability Kenny Golladay: 5.1% probability

5.1% probability Sterling Shepard: 4.7% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey: 64.6% probability

64.6% probability DJ Moore: 32.9% probability

32.9% probability Robbie Anderson: 27.1% probability

27.1% probability Ian Thomas: 21.0% probability

21.0% probability Baker Mayfield: 16.8% probability

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: 60.6% probability

60.6% probability Kadarius Toney: 26.7% probability

26.7% probability Daniel Jones: 25.8% probability

25.8% probability Kenny Golladay: 23.4% probability

23.4% probability Sterling Shepard: 20.5% probability

Panthers vs. Giants score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Carolina vs. NY Giants at MetLife Stadium has the Giants winning 22-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 2 game between the Panthers and Giants on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

