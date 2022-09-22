NFL DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Offer for Thursday Night Football

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers betting on any NFL Week 3 matchup today can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. This offer can be used on any game this week, including tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

The $200 bonus is available right now to new DraftKings customers hoping to bet on any NFL Week 3 action today.

Claim your $200 bonus via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: New $200 Bonus

NFL betting has exploded in popularity in America in 2022 and, if you move quickly, prospective bettors can get started on your own terms with a generous $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is effectively moneyline odds of +4000. Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically unlock the $200 promotion from one of our favorite online sportsbooks in DraftKings.

DraftKings' promo is one of the very best offers in the online sports betting industry, allowing new users to Bet $5, Win $200 if your team wins.

Signing up to DraftKings Sportsbook using any of the links on this page will automatically activate the promo – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

NFL Week 3 Action To Bet on with DraftKings Sportsbook

Bettors who want to try to turn their $5 into $200 by picking the winner of tonight's Steelers vs. Browns matchup can use their DraftKings promo code on Thursday night football. The Browns are currently listed as a 4-point favorite. For those that want to wait until Sunday to make their play, here are some of the top matchups on the betting board:

Buffalo Bills (-6) vs. Miami Dolphins (+6)

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) vs. New England Patriots (+2.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+3.5)

DraftKings Promo Code: Why We Like This Promo

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer, paid out in site credit if your team wins, it becomes even clearer how good this DraftKings promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting apps on the market.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any NFL Week 3 game that you can bet on. While players can't redeem site credit as cash then and there, the bonus credit gives you free money to bet on any other sporting event of your choice.

"It really should come as no surprise that opportunities like this are very rare in the business of gambling on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers.com, a website that specializes in betting advice for all major pro and college sports, such as the NFL.

New users can get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for any NFL game without a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Sign Up With No DraftKings Promo Code Necessary

There is no easier legal sportsbook bonus to grab than this Bet $5, Get $200 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook for any NFL Week 3 action in 2022. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few minutes. In fact, new users can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Input the required details.

Deposit using any of the available methods.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL matchup in Week 3 and get $200 if your team wins.

Don't forget that this DraftKings promo is valid for any NFL Week 3 game. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on NFL games in September 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as you watch the action unfold.

‍If you've never bet on sports before, or you're just curious to see how DraftKings Sportsbook stacks up against its competitors, there's no better time than now to get started.

Secure a $200 bonus for any NFL Week 3 matchup without a DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.