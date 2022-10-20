NBA League Pass Promo Code: 3 Free Months with FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 Offer

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans gambling on any event in October 2022 can use this FanDuel promo code to get a Bet $5, Win $150 offer and 3 Free Months of NBA League Pass by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

The $150 bonus is available right now to new FanDuel players looking to wager on literally any game in October 2022 as the popularity of online sports betting increases around the USA.

Grab this $150 offer via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

FanDuel Promo Code: New $150 Bonus

Sports betting has gone large in America this year. Now, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a tasty $150 bonus when you bet $5 with FanDuel, which is essentially odds of +3000. Simply click on any one of the links on this page to automatically trigger the $150 bonus offer from one of the most popular online sports betting companies in FanDuel.

FanDuel's new promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new players to Bet $5, Win $150 instantly.

Joining FanDuel Sportsbook using any of the links found on this page will automatically trigger the promo – no promo code required.

Sports Action To Bet on via FanDuel Sportsbook

This offer is only available until the end of tonight, so act fast to lock in your $150 in free bet credits and three free months of NBA League Pass. Remember, it doesn't matter if your bet wins or loses; all you have to do is place the $5 bet and you are automatically a winner. Here are some great games to bet on tonight that you can cash in your FanDuel promo on:

NFL : New Orleans Saints (+2.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (-2.5)

: New Orleans Saints (+2.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) CFB : Virginia Cavaliers (+3) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-3)

: Virginia Cavaliers (+3) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-3) NHL: San Jose Sharks (+240) vs. New York Rangers (-285)

FanDuel Promo Code: Why We Like This Deal

When you consider the $150 bonus on offer, paid out in the form of site credit instantly, it becomes even clearer how great this FanDuel promo really is, especially when compared to other betting sites on the market.

And remember, too, that this offer is valid for any sport. Now, while players won't be able to redeem site credit as cash right away, it does provide you with free money to wager on any other event of your choosing.

"It really should come as no surprise that situations like this do not come around that often in the business of betting on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers.com, which provides some of the leading online sports betting coverage in the country.

New customers can claim a Bet $5, Get $150 bonus for any game in October 2022 without a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Sign Up Now With No FanDuel Promo Code Needed

There is simply no better legal sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $5, Get $150 promo from FanDuel for any game that's on today. Users must create a new account, which takes no time at all to do, and then follow these steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Input the required information.

Make a deposit using any of the available methods.

Place a $5 bet on any event and win $150 instantly.

Remember, this FanDuel promo is valid for any game that you can bet on.

‍If you've never bet on sports before, or just want to see how FanDuel compares to the competition, there's no better way to sign up.

Get a $150 bonus for any sporting event in October 2022 without a FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.