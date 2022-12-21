Massachusetts Sports Betting: Best Sportsbooks in the Bay State

Table of Contents:

When will sports betting become legal in Massachusetts?

Top Massachusetts Sportsbooks to be expected in 2023

Can I bet with DraftKings Sportsbook in Massachusetts?

Can I bet with FanDuel Sportsbook in Massachusetts?

Can I bet with BetMGM in Massachusetts?

Can I bet with BetMGM Sportsbook in Massachusetts?

Bet on your favorite teams and players in Massachusetts

Sports Betting in Massachusetts: Betting on the Boston Red Sox

Sports Betting in Massachusetts: Betting on the New England Patriots

Sports Betting in Massachusetts: Betting on the Boston Celtics

How to bet on sports online in Massachusetts in 2023?

Massachusetts Sports Betting History

Massachusetts Sports Betting FAQs

When will sports betting become legal in Massachusetts?

Technically, sports betting became legal in Massachusetts on Aug. 10, 2022, when Governor Charlie Baker signed House Bill 5164 into law. However, due to the meticulous approach of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, it has been slow work orchestrating a mobile sports betting rollout, with no definitive timeline for a start date, though the most recent reports have suggested mobile sports betting will officially hit the state in March 2023.

With that said, it’s a certainty the big day will come sooner or later. When mobile sports betting does roll out in Massachusetts, sports fans in the state can expect a number of changes and developments. Some of the key things that sports fans in Massachusetts can expect include:

The availability of online sports betting platforms, where sports fans can place bets from the convenience of their own homes. This is likely to occur in March of 2023.

The availability of licensed sports betting establishments, such as casinos and racetracks, where sports fans can go in person to place their bets. This is likely to occur in January 2023.

A wide range of betting options, including traditional bets on the outcome of a game or match, as well as live betting and prop bets on specific events or occurrences within a game, such as totals points scored by players and/or teams.

Increased excitement and engagement for sports fans, as they have the opportunity to place bets on their favorite teams and players, notably the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.

New opportunities for sports fans to win money by correctly predicting the outcomes of games and matches.

Overall, when mobile sports betting goes live in the Bay State, there’s no question the already legendary dedication of Massachusetts sports fans will increase to a whole new level, and some of the best sportsbook promotions will be available in the weeks and months immediately preceding and proceeding the launch. This heightens the importance of new users in Massachusetts checking back in with this page regularly, as it will be consistently updated with the latest Massachusetts promo offers as the state approaches its sports betting launch.

Top Massachusetts Sportsbooks to be expected in 2023

There are two categories of sportsbooks, online and retail. The first encompasses any betting conducted electronically, whether that’s via a mobile app, computer, tablet, etc. “Retail sportsbook” is another term for an in-person betting venue, with retail sportsbooks often existing in casinos. While this form of sports betting is expected to hit Massachusetts first, it is online sports betting that’s generating the majority of the excitement amongst Massachusetts users.

Though it is not yet confirmed which mobile sportsbooks will operate in Massachusetts following the state’s 2023 rollout, the so-called “big four,” listed below, are all but guaranteed, as they represent the most popular and prolific online sportsbooks in the nation.

DraftKings Sportsbook Massachusetts

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts

BetMGM Sportsbook Massachusetts

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts

Can I bet with DraftKings Sportsbook in Massachusetts?

When mobile sports betting goes live in Massachusetts, DraftKings Sportsbook Massachusetts will be an excellent option, allowing users to place bets on a huge range of sports events, including football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Users will be at liberty to choose from a variety of betting options, including moneylines, point spreads, and over/unders, as well as live betting, with which users can wager on events currently underway. DraftKings is known for competitive odds and an intuitive interface, making it a popular choice among sports gamblers.

Can I bet with FanDuel Sportsbook in Massachusetts?

Another great option for Massachusetts sports bettors, once mobile gambling goes live, will be FanDuel. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, FanDuel offers both traditional sports betting services and daily fantasy sports, through which users are entered in daily and weekly contests, and can win cash prizes. FanDuel has partnerships with several major sports leagues and franchises, including the NFL and NBA. The company’s user-friendly platform has led to its reputation as an excellent customer service provider, which is yet another reason FanDuelMassachusetts will be one of the top sports betting options for Massachussetsans.

Can I bet with BetMGM Sportsbook in Massachusetts?

A leading provider of online sports betting services, BetMGM Massachusetts is a virtual lock to become available in Massachusetts when mobile sports betting launches in 2023, and will instantly number amongst the top sportsbooks in the state. Bay Staters will be able to access BetMGM Sportsbook through the company's website or mobile app, providing a convenient, trustworthy option to lay wagers on their favorite sports teams and events. Basketball and hockey fans, in particular, will be thrilled with BetMGM, which has partnerships with the NBA and NHL, amongst several other sports leagues and franchises, and offers live betting in addition to more traditional options.

Can I bet with Caesars Sportsbook in Massachusetts?

Another of the best sports betting options in store for Massachusettsans will, of course, be Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts. Offering a wide range of betting options, competitive odds, and a user-friendly platform, Caesars has a well-earned reputation as one of the most trustworthy, well-established brands in the sports betting landscape. Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts will almost certainly go live the moment sports betting rolls out around March of 2023, and will instantly become a favorite amongst new and seasoned sports bettors. Considered one of the more versatile sportsbooks in the nation, with offerings across every major professional and collegiate sport, Caesars is an industry titan for a reason, equipped with a highly diverse array of traditional and live betting options in the Bay State.

Bet on your favorite teams and players in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to a number of professional and college sports teams, including the New England Patriots of the NFL, the Boston Celtics of the NBA, the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball, and the Boston Bruins of the NHL. In general, the state is known for its ravenous fan base across every sport, adding another layer of excitement to the highly anticipated Massachusetts sports betting rollout in store for 2023.

Further, no matter what sport you look to, Massachusetts has been home to some of the most iconic players in history. For the Patriots, that list of course begins with Tom Brady, arguably the greatest player in NFL history, with the most Super Bowl victories of any quarterback of all time, even if he no longer suits up for the Pats. Jayson Tatum is the Celtics’ current superstar, taking up the reigns of iconic NBA Hall of Famers like Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce. Mookie Betts and David Ortiz are the most recent Red Sox legends, though the club will always be remembered as the starting point of Babe Ruth’s career. And of course Bobby Orr’s heroics will be much discussed amongst Boston Bruin fans, and, indeed, those of the entire NHL, for countless years to come.

Sports Betting in Massachusetts: Betting on the Boston Red Sox

Of all the illustrious sports franchises in Massachusetts, none are so associated with the state’s history as the Boston Red Sox. What’s more, given that the lengthy MLB season will provide bettors 162 individual games to bet on, not including the potential of postseason play, the Red Sox are a lock to become a beacon of Massachusetts sports betting culture in Boston and beyond.

Founded in 1901 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, the Red Sox are one of the oldest teams in professional baseball. They are members of the MLB’s American League East Division, and one of the most successful teams in baseball history, with nine World Series championships, though the franchise is also famous for the nearly 100-year World Series drought that followed the sales of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees, all the way back in 1918, and is generally referred to as “The Curse of the Bambino.” The Red Sox play their home games at Fenway Park, which is known for its distinctive "Green Monster" left field wall. Further, the Red Sox have a legendary rivalry with the New York Yankees, a division rival with whom the Red Sox have met in the postseason multiple times, including in the famous 2003 American League Championship Series, which saw the Red Sox become the first team in MLB history to come back from 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.

Sports Betting in Massachusetts: Betting on the New England Patriots

For the last twenty years, no team has dominated any professional sport so thoroughly as the New England Patriots have the NFL. Considering the massive popularity of football betting across the nation, there is no question the Patriots will instantly become a mainstay of sports betting throughout Massachusetts, and, indeed, the entire USA.

Based in Foxborough, which belongs to the Greater Boston area, the New England Patriots are members of the East Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL). The Patriots were founded in 1959 as the Boston Patriots, then became the New England Patriots in 1971. They have played their home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts since 2002, a year after Tom Brady led the Pats to his first Super Bowl, with a shocking upset victory over the St. Louis Rams. All told, the Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships, the most of any team in the NFL, and have appeared in ten Super Bowls, also tops of any team in the league. The Patriots have a historic rivalry with the Indianapolis Colts, which was largely defined by the stellar quarterback play of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, perhaps the two best qbs in NFL history, and met in the playoffs multiple times, including in the 2006 and 2014 AFC Championship Games.

Sports Betting in Massachusetts: Betting on the Boston Celtics

As basketball fans throughout the nation are well aware, the Boston Celtics are a uniquely legendary NBA franchise, with massive international recognition, and a practically nonstop track record of excellent, dating back to the earliest days of professional basketball. With basketball betting only increasing in popularity, the Celtics will, without question, become one of the most heavily bet upon teams in state history the instant mobile sports wagering goes live in 2023.

Members of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Boston Celtics are a professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts. They are members of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Celtics were founded in 1946 as a member of the Basketball Association of America, and they joined the NBA in 1949 when the leagues merged. The team has won 17 NBA championships, the most of any team in the league, and they have a historic rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics play their home games at the TD Garden, which they share with the Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League. Some of the most notable players in Celtics history include Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce.

How to bet on sports online in Massachusetts in 2023?

When sports betting goes live in Massachusetts, bettors in the Bay State will have access to a plethora of sports betting methods, the most common of which include:

Moneyline: A Moneyline bet is a bet on the outright winner of a game or event. The odds for a Moneyline bet are expressed in terms of how much the bettor would have to bet in order to win a certain amount of money, such as +150 or -200.

Point spread: A point spread bet is a bet on the margin of victory in a game. The favorite in a game will be given a negative point spread, while the underdog will be given a positive point spread. The bettor must bet on whether the favorite will win by more than the point spread, or whether the underdog will lose by less than the point spread.

Over/under: An over/under bet is a bet on the total number of points or goals scored in a game. The bettor must bet on whether the actual total will be over or under the predicted total.

Parlay: A parlay bet is a bet on multiple games or events, where the bettor must correctly predict the outcome of all games or events in order to win the bet. Parlay bets typically offer higher payouts than individual bets, but are also more difficult to win.

Prop bet: A prop bet, short for proposition bet, is a bet on a specific event or occurrence within a game, such as the performance of a particular player or the outcome of a particular play. Prop bets can be placed on a wide range of events, and can be based on statistical performance or simply on the outcome of a single play.

Teaser: A teaser bet is a type of parlay bet that allows the bettor to adjust the point spreads in their favor in exchange for a lower payout. For example, a bettor might bet on three games with point spreads of +7, +5, and +3, and adjust the spreads to +4, +2, and 0, respectively, in exchange for a lower payout.

Futures: A futures bet is a bet on the outcome of an event that will take place in the future, such as the winner of the World Series or the Super Bowl. Futures bets are typically placed long in advance of the event, and can offer high payouts if the bettor is able to correctly predict the outcome.

Live betting: Live betting, also known as in-play betting, is a type of bet that allows users to place bets on events as they are happening in real time. This allows users to take advantage of changing circumstances or opportunities within a game, and can add excitement and engagement to the betting experience.

In-game betting: In-game betting is a type of bet that allows users to place bets on specific events or occurrences within a game, such as the outcome of a particular play or the performance of a specific player. In-game betting can offer a high level of engagement and excitement, as it allows users to bet on events as they are happening.

Betting exchange: A betting exchange is a platform that allows users to bet against each other rather than against a bookmaker. This allows users to offer and accept bets on a wide range of events, and can provide an alternative to traditional sports betting methods.

Massachusetts Sports Betting History

May 14, 2018: Supreme Court revokes federal ban on Massachusetts sports betting

January 2019: Three separate house bills to legalize Massachusetts sports betting fail in Massachusetts State Congress

Aug. 1, 2022: House Bill 5164, which legalizes both mobile and sports gambling in Massachusetts, passes the state’s House and Senate

Aug. 10, 2022: Governor Charlie Baker signs House Bill 5164 into law..

January 2023: Massachusetts will roll out in-person sports betting at retail sportsbooks.

March 2023: Mobile sports betting is expected to roll out in Massachusetts, though a definitive date has not been set.

Massachusetts Sports Betting FAQs:

Who can bet on sports in Massachusetts?

When online sports betting goes live in Massachusetts in 2023, you will have to be at least 21 years of age and physically in MA to place wagers.

Where can I bet on sports in Massachusetts?

With both online and in-person sports betting set to be available in Massachusetts, though their respective rollouts may be separated by a few months, residents of the Bay State will soon be able to bet from wherever they want within Massachusetts’ borders. With a host of physical sportsbooks opening up, as well as the ability to bet from your phone, there’s no limit to when and where you can bet on sports in MA.

Is it legal to bet on college sports in Massachusetts?

While Massachusetts sports bettors will be permitted to wager on almost all collegiate sports, they will not be permitted to bet on collegiate sports that involve colleges and universities located within Massachusetts itself, such as Boston College and Boston University. There is, however, a critical exception: if Massachusetts-located institutions qualify for the March Madness NCAA Tournament, residents of Massachusetts will be permitted to wager on those schools, during March Madness only.

Do I have to pay taxes on sports betting in Massachusetts?

Sports betting winnings in Massachusetts will be taxed at rates comparable, though not quite in line with national averages. For mobile sports betting, the tax rate will be 20%. For in-person sports betting, it will be 15%.