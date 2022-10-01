Jets vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet in an NFL Week 4 game at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Steelers are listed as betting favorites against the Jets on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 41.5.

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When and where

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Steelers -3.5 (-105), Jets +3.5 (-110)

Steelers -3.5 (-105), Jets +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Steelers -169, Jets +150

Steelers -169, Jets +150 Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Jets vs. Steelers predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Jets-Steelers NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Steelers have a 61% chance of beating the Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Jets (+3.5) have a 59% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 41.5 points has a 54% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Jets vs. Steelers

Our free data-driven pick for Jets vs. Steelers on Sunday is Jets +3.5 (-110).

All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.

Jets-Steelers Week 4 player props

An enjoyable way to wager on NY Jets vs. Pittsburgh without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Jets and Steelers are featured below.

According to Dimers, Pittsburgh's Najee Harris has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Jets vs. Steelers.

Dimers gives Harris a 12.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Steelers RB has a 48.1% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

New York Jets

Garrett Wilson: 6.7% probability

6.7% probability Michael Carter: 6.4% probability

6.4% probability Breece Hall: 5.7% probability

5.7% probability Elijah Moore: 5.2% probability

5.2% probability Tyler Conklin: 5.0% probability

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris: 12.9% probability

12.9% probability Diontae Johnson: 8.1% probability

8.1% probability Pat Freiermuth: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability Chase Claypool: 7.3% probability

7.3% probability George Pickens: 7.1% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

New York Jets

Garrett Wilson: 28.9% probability

28.9% probability Michael Carter: 26.6% probability

26.6% probability Breece Hall: 25.2% probability

25.2% probability Elijah Moore: 22.3% probability

22.3% probability Tyler Conklin: 22.2% probability

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris: 48.1% probability

48.1% probability Diontae Johnson: 33.3% probability

33.3% probability Pat Freiermuth: 31.3% probability

31.3% probability George Pickens: 30.7% probability

30.7% probability Chase Claypool: 29.9% probability

Jets vs. Steelers score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for NY Jets vs. Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium has the Steelers winning 22-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Jets and Steelers on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.