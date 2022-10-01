Jets vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet in an NFL Week 4 game at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
The Steelers are listed as betting favorites against the Jets on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 41.5.
This Jets-Steelers betting preview, which includes game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
When and where
- Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Steelers -3.5 (-105), Jets +3.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Steelers -169, Jets +150
- Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-107/-107)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Jets vs. Steelers predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Jets-Steelers NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Steelers have a 61% chance of beating the Jets at Acrisure Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Jets (+3.5) have a 59% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 41.5 points has a 54% chance of going Over.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Jets vs. Steelers
Our free data-driven pick for Jets vs. Steelers on Sunday is Jets +3.5 (-110).
All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Jets-Steelers Week 4 player props
An enjoyable way to wager on NY Jets vs. Pittsburgh without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Jets and Steelers are featured below.
According to Dimers, Pittsburgh's Najee Harris has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Jets vs. Steelers.
Dimers gives Harris a 12.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Steelers RB has a 48.1% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
New York Jets
- Garrett Wilson: 6.7% probability
- Michael Carter: 6.4% probability
- Breece Hall: 5.7% probability
- Elijah Moore: 5.2% probability
- Tyler Conklin: 5.0% probability
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Najee Harris: 12.9% probability
- Diontae Johnson: 8.1% probability
- Pat Freiermuth: 7.4% probability
- Chase Claypool: 7.3% probability
- George Pickens: 7.1% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
New York Jets
- Garrett Wilson: 28.9% probability
- Michael Carter: 26.6% probability
- Breece Hall: 25.2% probability
- Elijah Moore: 22.3% probability
- Tyler Conklin: 22.2% probability
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Najee Harris: 48.1% probability
- Diontae Johnson: 33.3% probability
- Pat Freiermuth: 31.3% probability
- George Pickens: 30.7% probability
- Chase Claypool: 29.9% probability
Jets vs. Steelers score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for NY Jets vs. Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium has the Steelers winning 22-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Jets and Steelers on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.