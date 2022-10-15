Jets vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers meet in the NFL at Lambeau Field on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m. ET.

The Packers are betting favorites against the Jets on 10/16/22, with the Over/Under set at 45.5 for total points scored.

This Jets-Packers betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Jets or Packers score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim. No promo code needed.

New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

Key information

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Packers -7.5 (-105), Jets +7.5 (-107)

Packers -7.5 (-105), Jets +7.5 (-107) Moneyline: Packers -340, Jets +280

Packers -340, Jets +280 Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-104/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Jets vs. Packers predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Jets-Packers NFL matchup 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Packers have a 76% chance of beating the Jets at Lambeau Field.

Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Jets and Packers have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 45.5 points has a 52% chance of going Over.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Win $200 promo for Jets vs. Packers. New customers only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Jets vs. Packers

Our free computer pick for Jets vs. Packers on Sunday is Over 45.5 points (-104).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via BetMGM.

All betting tips in this article are based on detailed modeling and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.

Jets-Packers Week 6 player props

A common option to wager on NY Jets vs. Green Bay without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Jets and Packers are featured below.

According to Dimers, Green Bay's Aaron Jones has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Jets vs. Packers.

Dimers gives Jones a 13.2% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Packers RB has a 50.7% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

New York Jets

Breece Hall: 9.5% probability

9.5% probability Michael Carter: 5.7% probability

5.7% probability Garrett Wilson: 5.2% probability

5.2% probability Corey Davis: 4.9% probability

4.9% probability Elijah Moore: 4.6% probability

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones: 13.2% probability

13.2% probability Allen Lazard: 9.2% probability

9.2% probability AJ Dillon: 8.6% probability

8.6% probability Randall Cobb: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability Romeo Doubs: 6.9% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

New York Jets

Breece Hall: 41.1% probability

41.1% probability Michael Carter: 26.5% probability

26.5% probability Garrett Wilson: 25.3% probability

25.3% probability Corey Davis: 23.4% probability

23.4% probability Elijah Moore: 22.4% probability

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones: 50.7% probability

50.7% probability Allen Lazard: 39.4% probability

39.4% probability AJ Dillon: 37.0% probability

37.0% probability Randall Cobb: 33.0% probability

33.0% probability Romeo Doubs: 30.9% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Jets or Packers score a TD in NFL Week 6. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.

Jets vs. Packers score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for NY Jets vs. Green Bay at Lambeau Field has the Packers winning 26-19.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 6 game between the Jets and Packers on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.