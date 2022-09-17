Jets vs. Browns prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will meet in an NFL Week 2 game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Browns are listed as betting favorites against the Jets on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under set at 39.5 for total points scored.

This Jets-Browns betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

When and where

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Browns -6.5 (-107), Jets +6.5 (-105)

Browns -6.5 (-107), Jets +6.5 (-105) Moneyline: Browns -275, Jets +235

Browns -275, Jets +235 Total: Over/Under 39.5 (-105/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Jets vs. Browns predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Jets-Browns NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Browns have a 75% chance of winning against the Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the Jets and Browns have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The 39.5-point Over/Under has a 57% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Jets vs. Browns

Our free data-driven pick for Jets vs. Browns on Sunday is Over 39.5 points (-105).

All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.

Jets-Browns Week 2 player props

An exciting option to wager on NY Jets vs. Cleveland without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Jets and Browns are listed below.

According to Dimers, Cleveland's Nick Chubb has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Jets vs. Browns.

Dimers gives Chubb a 15.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Browns RB has a 53.3% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

New York Jets

Michael Carter: 6.8% probability

6.8% probability Corey Davis: 6.1% probability

6.1% probability Breece Hall: 5.9% probability

5.9% probability Elijah Moore: 5.8% probability

5.8% probability Braxton Berrios: 5.8% probability

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb: 15.5% probability

15.5% probability Kareem Hunt: 9.2% probability

9.2% probability Donovan Peoples-Jones: 9.0% probability

9.0% probability Amari Cooper: 8.4% probability

8.4% probability David Njoku: 5.2% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

New York Jets

Michael Carter: 29.1% probability

29.1% probability Corey Davis: 25.3% probability

25.3% probability Braxton Berrios: 24.6% probability

24.6% probability Elijah Moore: 24.5% probability

24.5% probability Breece Hall: 24.3% probability

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb: 53.3% probability

53.3% probability Donovan Peoples-Jones: 35.1% probability

35.1% probability Kareem Hunt: 34.3% probability

34.3% probability Amari Cooper: 33.9% probability

33.9% probability David Njoku: 22.5% probability

Jets vs. Browns score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for NY Jets vs. Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium has the Browns winning 24-17.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 2 game between the Jets and Browns on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium.

