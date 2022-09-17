Jets vs. Browns prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will meet in an NFL Week 2 game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
The Browns are listed as betting favorites against the Jets on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under set at 39.5 for total points scored.
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
When and where
- Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Browns -6.5 (-107), Jets +6.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Browns -275, Jets +235
- Total: Over/Under 39.5 (-105/-107)
Jets vs. Browns predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Jets-Browns NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Browns have a 75% chance of winning against the Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the Jets and Browns have a 50% chance of covering the spread.
The 39.5-point Over/Under has a 57% chance of going Over.
Best bet for Jets vs. Browns
Our free data-driven pick for Jets vs. Browns on Sunday is Over 39.5 points (-105).
Jets-Browns Week 2 player props
An exciting option to wager on NY Jets vs. Cleveland without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Jets and Browns are listed below.
According to Dimers, Cleveland's Nick Chubb has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Jets vs. Browns.
Dimers gives Chubb a 15.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Browns RB has a 53.3% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
New York Jets
- Michael Carter: 6.8% probability
- Corey Davis: 6.1% probability
- Breece Hall: 5.9% probability
- Elijah Moore: 5.8% probability
- Braxton Berrios: 5.8% probability
Cleveland Browns
- Nick Chubb: 15.5% probability
- Kareem Hunt: 9.2% probability
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: 9.0% probability
- Amari Cooper: 8.4% probability
- David Njoku: 5.2% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
New York Jets
- Michael Carter: 29.1% probability
- Corey Davis: 25.3% probability
- Braxton Berrios: 24.6% probability
- Elijah Moore: 24.5% probability
- Breece Hall: 24.3% probability
Cleveland Browns
- Nick Chubb: 53.3% probability
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: 35.1% probability
- Kareem Hunt: 34.3% probability
- Amari Cooper: 33.9% probability
- David Njoku: 22.5% probability
Jets vs. Browns score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for NY Jets vs. Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium has the Browns winning 24-17.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 2 game between the Jets and Browns on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium.
