Giants vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 15

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders meet in the NFL at FedExField on Sunday, commencing at 8:20 p.m. EST.

The Commanders are betting favorites against the Giants on 12/18/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 40.

This Giants-Commanders betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

When and where

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Sunday, December 18, 2022 Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

8:20 p.m. EST Venue: FedExField

Odds and lines

Point spread: Commanders -4.5 (-107), Giants +4.5 (-107)

Commanders -4.5 (-107), Giants +4.5 (-107) Moneyline: Commanders -215, Giants +190

Commanders -215, Giants +190 Total: Over/Under 40 (-110/-110)

Giants vs. Commanders predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Giants-Commanders NFL game 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Commanders have a 70% chance of beating the Giants at FedExField.

Dimers also predicts that the Commanders (-4.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 40 points has a 57% chance of going Over.

Best bet for Giants vs. Commanders

Our free computer pick for Giants vs. Commanders on Sunday is Over 40 points (-110).

Giants-Commanders Week 15 player props

A common way to wager on NY Giants vs. Washington without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Giants and Commanders can be seen below.

According to Dimers, New York's Saquon Barkley has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Giants vs. Commanders.

Dimers gives Barkley a 13.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Giants RB has a 48.7% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: 13.1% probability

13.1% probability Isaiah Hodgins: 8.0% probability

8.0% probability Darius Slayton: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Richie James: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Daniel Jones: 5.6% probability

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson: 11.8% probability

11.8% probability Antonio Gibson: 9.5% probability

9.5% probability Terry McLaurin: 8.9% probability

8.9% probability Curtis Samuel: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Jahan Dotson: 5.7% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: 48.7% probability

48.7% probability Isaiah Hodgins: 32.0% probability

32.0% probability Darius Slayton: 30.0% probability

30.0% probability Richie James: 27.6% probability

27.6% probability Daniel Jones: 23.9% probability

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson: 44.8% probability

44.8% probability Antonio Gibson: 38.6% probability

38.6% probability Terry McLaurin: 35.5% probability

35.5% probability Curtis Samuel: 26.7% probability

26.7% probability Jahan Dotson: 23.5% probability

Giants vs. Commanders score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for NY Giants vs. Washington at FedExField has the Commanders winning 23-18.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 15 game between the Giants and Commanders on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. EST at FedExField.

