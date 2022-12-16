Giants vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 15

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders meet in the NFL at FedExField on Sunday, commencing at 8:20 p.m. EST.
The Commanders are betting favorites against the Giants on 12/18/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 40.
This Giants-Commanders betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
BetMGM is giving new customers $200 if either the Giants or Commanders score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim. No promo code required.
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders
When and where
- Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExField
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Commanders -4.5 (-107), Giants +4.5 (-107)
- Moneyline: Commanders -215, Giants +190
- Total: Over/Under 40 (-110/-110)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Giants vs. Commanders predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Giants-Commanders NFL game 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Commanders have a 70% chance of beating the Giants at FedExField.
Dimers also predicts that the Commanders (-4.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 40 points has a 57% chance of going Over.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Get $200 promo for Giants vs. Commanders. New customers only.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Giants vs. Commanders
Our free computer pick for Giants vs. Commanders on Sunday is Over 40 points (-110).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with BetMGM.
All betting predictions in this article are based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
Giants-Commanders Week 15 player props
A common way to wager on NY Giants vs. Washington without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Giants and Commanders can be seen below.
According to Dimers, New York's Saquon Barkley has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Giants vs. Commanders.
Dimers gives Barkley a 13.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Giants RB has a 48.7% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley: 13.1% probability
- Isaiah Hodgins: 8.0% probability
- Darius Slayton: 7.2% probability
- Richie James: 6.5% probability
- Daniel Jones: 5.6% probability
Washington Commanders
- Brian Robinson: 11.8% probability
- Antonio Gibson: 9.5% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 8.9% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 6.5% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 5.7% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley: 48.7% probability
- Isaiah Hodgins: 32.0% probability
- Darius Slayton: 30.0% probability
- Richie James: 27.6% probability
- Daniel Jones: 23.9% probability
Washington Commanders
- Brian Robinson: 44.8% probability
- Antonio Gibson: 38.6% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 35.5% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 26.7% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 23.5% probability
Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Giants or Commanders score a TD in NFL Week 15. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem via BetMGM.
Giants vs. Commanders score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for NY Giants vs. Washington at FedExField has the Commanders winning 23-18.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 15 game between the Giants and Commanders on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. EST at FedExField.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.