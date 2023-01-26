FanDuel Promo Code Secures Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Deal for Knicks vs. Celtics

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Basketball fans gambling on the NBA this month can use this FanDuel promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. This offer is perfectly suited to a huge New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics showdown Thursday night.

The $150 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel users looking to wager on this month.

Claim your $150 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

FanDuel Promo Code: New $150 in Bonus Bets Offer

Sports betting has exploded in popularity in America this year. Now, you can get started with a huge $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is effectively odds of +3000.

Simply click on any of the links on this page to instantly unlock the $150 in Bonus Bets bonus offer from one of our favorite online sportsbooks in FanDuel.

FanDuel has an unbeatable Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets bonus for users who open a new account to use on this month.

Joining FanDuel Sportsbook using any of the links on this page will automatically trigger the offer – no promo code required.

What To Bet on Now at FanDuel Sportsbook

While this offer is in fact good for any and all upcoming action, including this weekend's pair of huge NFL Playoff games, first the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, then the AFC Championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, many sports bettors, particularly in New York, will have their attention fixed on Thursday's huge Eastern Conference showdown between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. While the C's have represented the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference all year, the Knicks continue to impress behind the stellar play of Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, setting the stage for a wildly entertaining showdown this evening.

Our top upcoming betting matchups include:

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks (1/26/23)

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1/27/23)

NFL: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1/29/23)

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1/29/23)

FanDuel Promo Code: Why Do We Like This Bonus So Much?

It's worth considering how good this sportsbook bonus offer really is for bettors. You get access to $150 in bonus bets for signing up., just for joining one of America's most trusted sportsbooks, FanDuel! It's that easy.

And remember, too, that this promo can be applied to any sport.

While your bonus bets can't be redeemed as cash right away, it does give you extra bankroll to bet on any other sporting event that you choose.

New users can grab a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets bonus for any game in this month without the need for a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register With No FanDuel Promo Code Needed

There is no easier online sportsbook bonus to claim than this Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo from FanDuel for any sporting event that is on this weekend. Registering and redeeming this promo only takes a few steps. In fact, new bettors can get started by following our step-by-step guide:

Click on any of the links on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Enter the required details.

Choose a deposit method.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $150 in bonus bets for signing up.

Keep in mind, this FanDuel promo can be used on any game that you can bet on.

FanDuel Sportsbook is a true pioneer in the sports gambling business and an easy choice for a new bettor. FanDuel is a secure and reliable site that is highly recommended for anyone learning the ropes. FanDuel, which has a robust mobile app available to download via the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices, offers market-leading odds boosts, bonus offers, and live betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, NHL, UFC, and golf.

Get $150 in bonus bets for any sporting event on this month without a FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.