FanDuel Promo Code Secures Best $2,500 No-Sweat First Bet Bonus for 2022 Holidays

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans gambling on any game across the Christmas holidays can use this FanDuel promo code to get a $2,500 no sweat first bet when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With both NFL and NBA having big slates this weekend, now is the time to cash in on this holiday deal.

The $2,500 no sweat first bet is available now to new FanDuel users hoping to wager on literally any event across the 2022 holiday season as the popularity of mobile sports betting thrives around the United States.

Get your $2,500 no sweat first bet via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

FanDuel Promo Code: $2,500 No Sweat First Bet

Online sports betting has become extremely popular in America this year and, if you move quickly, prospective bettors can capitalize on it with a very generous $2,500 no sweat first first bet from FanDuel.

Simply click on any of the links on this page to immediately trigger the $2,500 no sweat first bet promotion from one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks in FanDuel.

FanDuel's latest promo is one of the very best offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new customers to claim a no sweat first first bet up to $2,500.

There is no requirement to enter a FanDuel promo code when you sign up, because all the links on this page will immediately trigger the promo for up to $2,500 in first-bet insurance – no promo code necessary.

What To Bet on this Christmas with FanDuel Sportsbook

This Christmas weekend of sports kicks off with an 11-game NFL Saturday, including Saints vs. Browns, Bills vs. Bears and Seahawks vs. Chiefs. Christmas Day NFL (Sunday) then sees three matchups hit our screens, with the Dolphins hosting the Packers in Miami in the first game before Rams vs. Broncos and Cardinals vs. Buccaneers.

The other major chance for you to utilize this holiday deal is on the NBA Christmas Day slate, where we will see 10 big teams in action:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

FanDuel Promo Code: Outstanding Value

When you consider the $2,500 no sweat first bet on offer today, it becomes even clearer how great this FanDuel promo really is, especially when compared to other betting sites on the market.

It's worth noting, too, that this offer can be applied to any sport.

The basic idea of a no sweat first bet is easy. With a no sweat first bet promotion, your sportsbook, such as FanDuel, will refund you up to a specified amount, $2,500 in this case, if you lose the first real-money qualifying wager you place.

All you need to do is sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, make an initial deposit, and place a no sweat first bet up to $2,500. If that first bet loses, FanDuel will give it back to you in site credit. While you can't redeem site credit as cash on the spot, the bonus credit gives you free money to bet on any other sporting event that you choose.

"Needless to say, opportunities like this are rare in gambling on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers.com, a website that specializes in betting predictions for all major pro and college sports.

New customers can get a $2,500 no sweat first first bet for any game in December 2022 without a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register With No FanDuel Promo Code Required

There is no easier sportsbook offer to claim than this $2,500 no sweat first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook for any sporting event that is taking place this month. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes just a few minutes to complete, and continue through the following steps:

Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Input the required details.

Deposit via any of the available methods.

Place your first bet risk free up to $2,500.

Keep in mind, this FanDuel promo is valid for any event that you can bet on.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the true pioneers in the sports betting business. FanDuel is a fully legal and trusted app that is highly recommended for anyone learning the ropes. FanDuel offers market-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and live betting on sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, and college football.

Secure a $2,500 no sweat first bet for any sporting event in December 2022 without a FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.