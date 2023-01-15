FanDuel Promo Code Dials Up Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Giants-Vikings

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers betting on Giants vs. Vikings Playoffs can use this FanDuel promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. The NFL Playoffs are here, and so is this wild offer from FanDuel that all sports fans should be utilizing.

The $150 in bonus bets is available now to new FanDuel users looking to wager on the NFL Playoffs as the popularity of online sports betting booms across the country.

Get this $150 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

FanDuel Promo Code: New $150 in Bonus Bets offer

Online sports betting has exploded in popularity in America this year and, if you act quickly, you can get started on your own terms with a whopping $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is effectively odds of +3000.

Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the $150 in Bonus Bets promotion from one of our favorite online sports betting sites in FanDuel.

FanDuel has an outstanding Bet $5, Get $150 in in Bonus Bets offer for customers who create a new sportsbook account to use on Giants-Vikings.

Joining FanDuel Sportsbook using any of the links on this page will immediately trigger the offer – no promo code necessary.

Bet on Giants vs. Vikings via FanDuel

The Giants and Vikings are set to do battle in Wild Card Weekend action today, with offensive superstars such as Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson making this a must-watch for any and all football fans around the country. And now, with this FanDuel offer you can be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets while you watch, which you can then use on all the upcoming NFL Playoffs action.

Other NFL games to bet on this weekend:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday Night Football)

FanDuel Promo Code: Why Do We Like This Offer?

When you consider the $150 in bonus bets on offer, paid out in the form of site credit immediately, it becomes even more obvious how good this FanDuel promo really is, especially when you compare it to other sports betting sites on the market.

It's also worth noting that this offer is valid for any sport.

Now, while players won't be able to redeem site credit as cash then and there, it does give you extra bankroll to wager on any other sporting event of your choice.

"Needless to say, situations like this are very rare in betting on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers, a website that specializes in betting picks for all major pro and college sports.

New players can get a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets bonus for any event in without the need for a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Using Our FanDuel Promo Code

There is no easier sportsbook offer to claim than this Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo from FanDuel for any event that is taking place today. Signing up and redeeming this promo only takes a few minutes. In fact, new customers can get started by following our step-by-step guide:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Set up an account by entering basic information.

Deposit via any of the available methods.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $150 in bonus bets immediately.

Keep in mind that this FanDuel promo can be used on any event that you can bet on.

As of January 2023, millions of Americans can place a legal wager from their mobile device, as the market for legal betting surges. The most vital part is selecting a betting site that offers excellent security, easy payout methods, and a pleasant wagering experience with unique betting options, such as FanDuel Sportsbook.

Get $150 in bonus bets for any sporting event on without a FanDuel promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.