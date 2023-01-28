FanDuel Promo Code Delivers Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for You Today

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers betting on any game this weekend can use this FanDuel promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. With NFL Playoffs, NBA and NHL all on this weekend, FanDuel is the place to be.

The $150 in bonus bets is available right now to new FanDuel customers that want to bet on literally any sporting event this month as interest in sports betting grows across the United States.

Grab your $150 in bonus bets via our FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

FanDuel Promo Code: New $150 in Bonus Bets

Online sports betting has become extremely popular in America this year and, if you act fast, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a massive $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is essentially odds of +3000.

Simply click on any one of the links on this page to instantly unlock the $150 in Bonus Bets bonus offer from one of the biggest online sports betting companies in FanDuel.

FanDuel's new promo is one of the best offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new players to get $150 in bonus bets for signing up..

There is no requirement to input a FanDuel promo code when you register, as all the links on this page will immediately trigger the offer once clicked – no promo code necessary.

What To Bet on with FanDuel Sportsbook

Another weekend of January sports has arrived, with the NBA and NHL combining for 28 games across the weekend, as well as two massive NFL Playoffs matchups going down on Sunday. The NBA and NHL on today provide you with a great chance to grab the $150 in bonus bets to use on Sunday's NFL.

NFL Championship Weekend Schedule:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3:00 PM ET, Sunday)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 PM ET, Sunday)

FanDuel Promo Code: Why Do We Like This Bonus So Much?

When you consider the $150 in bonus bets available today, paid out in site credit for signing up., it becomes even clearer how great this FanDuel promo really is, even more so when you compare it to other sports betting apps out there.

It's also worth noting that this offer is valid for any sport.

New players can claim a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for any sporting event in January 2023 without a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Sign Up With No FanDuel Promo Code Needed

There is simply no easier online sportsbook bonus to claim than this Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo from FanDuel Sportsbook for any event that's taking place this week. Signing up and redeeming this promo only takes a few steps. In fact, new users can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide:

Click on any link on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Enter the required information.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $150 in bonus bets for signing up.

Keep in mind that this FanDuel promo is valid for any event that you can bet on.

‍If you're new to sports betting, or just want to see how FanDuel compares to the competition, there is no better time than now to get involved.

Get $150 in bonus bets for any sporting event in January 2023 without a FanDuel promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.