FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Dials Up Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus for OH Sign-Up

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans in Ohio who bet on any sporting event in January 2023 can use this FanDuel promo code to earn a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. There's all sorts of fantastic Ohio sports action still in store for this week, primarily the NHL and NBA.

The $200 bonus is available right now to new FanDuel customers in Ohio looking to wager on literally any sporting event this month as interest in mobile sports betting booms across the United States.

Claim this $200 offer via our FanDuel Ohio promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get Your $200 Bonus in Ohio

Sports betting has become extremely popular in Ohio in 2023. Now, you can make the most of it with a giant $200 bonus when you bet $5 with FanDuel, which is effectively odds of +4000.

Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to instantly trigger the $200 bonus offer from one of our favorite online sports betting companies in FanDuel.

FanDuel has an exceptional Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for customers who create a new sportsbook account to use in January in OH.

There's no requirement to enter a FanDuel promo code when you register, because the links seen on this page will automatically activate the offer once clicked – no promo code necessary.

Bet on Ohio Sports at FanDuel Sportsbook

Fans of the both the NHL and NBA have plenty to look forward to from local teams the rest of the week; however, understandably, basketball fans have been particularly keen to get in on the action, with the Cleveland Cavaliers playing both the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. This, of course, has everything to do with Donovan Mitchell's heroics on Monday, when he became just the second active NBA player to score 70+ plus points in a game. The other, coincidentally enough, is Devin Booker, star guard of the very Suns squad Mitchell's Cavs will take on this evening, in a game that could well become a preview of this year's NBA Finals.

Other top upcoming matchups fort sports bettors in Ohio include:

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets (1/5/23)

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets (1/6/23)

NFL: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1/8/23)

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Amazing Value

It's worth putting into perspective how valuable this sportsbook promo really is for bettors. You get access to a $200 bonus, paid out in site credit instantly, just for joining one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks in FanDuel! It's that easy.

It's also worth noting that this offer can be applied to any sport.

Now, while you can't redeem site credit as cash there and then, it does provide you with free money to wager on any other event that you choose.

New users in OH can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for any sporting event in January 2023 without entering a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Sign Up With No FanDuel Promo Code Required

There is no better sportsbook bonus to claim than this Bet $5, Win $200 promo from FanDuel for new users in Ohio. Users must register a new account, which takes no time at all to do, and proceed through the following steps:

Click on any link on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create an account by inputting basic information.

Choose a deposit method.

Place a $5 bet on any event and win $200 instantly.

Remember that this FanDuel promo can be applied to any game that you can bet on.

‍If you're new to sports betting, or just want to see how FanDuel stacks up against the competition, there's no better way to sign up.

Get a $200 bonus for sports betting in Ohio without a FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.