If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Football lovers who bet on Super Bowl LVII can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kick off Sunday evening, February 12th.

The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings players looking to wager on literally any game in February 2023.

Grab your $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Super Bowl LVII Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets

Online sports betting has exploded in popularity in America in 2023 and, if you act fast, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a very generous $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5 with DraftKings. That's essentially odds of +4000.

Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically unlock the $200 in Bonus Bets bonus offer from one of the most well-known legal online sports betting apps in DraftKings.

DraftKings has an unbeatable Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo for users who create a new account to use today.

There's no need to input a DraftKings promo code when you sign up, because all the links on this page will immediately trigger the promo for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on Super Bowl LVII at DraftKings

Super Bowl LVII is already being touted as one of the best matchups in years, even before kick off. The Kansas City Chiefs have now made three of the past four Super Bowls, and will look to pick up a second victory in Patrick Mahomes' relatively short career. Jalen Hurts, for his part, could easily have won the regular season MVP over Mahomes, and will no doubt look to prove a points when the two square off on Sunday. Add a double-Kelce storyline (Travis and Jason) and this one should go down in history.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Why Do We Like This Deal?

It's worth considering just how valuable this sportsbook bonus really is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets immediately, just for signing up with one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks, DraftKings! It's that easy.

And remember, too, that this offer is valid for any sport.

New players can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any event in February 2023 without entering a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register With This DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code

There is simply no better online sportsbook offer to claim than this Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo from DraftKings Sportsbook for any sporting event that's on today. Users need to register a new account, which takes no time at all to do, and then follow these steps:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Set up an account by inputting basic information.

Deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $200 in bonus bets immediately.

Keep in mind, this DraftKings promo can be applied to any game that you can bet on.

DraftKings Sportsbook is a popular choice in the sports gambling industry. DraftKings is a secure and trusted operator with a sound track record of delivering excellent service to users. DraftKings, which originally launched as a daily fantasy sports platform, features industry-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus offers, and parlay betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, NHL, soccer, and college basketball.

Get $200 in bonus bets for any sporting event in February 2023 without a DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

About the Author

A California native with a background in writing, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.