If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Football lovers looking for action with no real downside on Super Bowl LVII can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. This Sunday will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings users that plan to bet on literally any event this month.

Redeem this $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets

Online sports betting has become exceptionally popular in America this year. Now, you can make the most of it with a massive $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5 with DraftKings – that's essentially odds of +4000.

Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately trigger the $200 in Bonus Bets promo from one of the biggest online sports betting companies in DraftKings.

DraftKings' new promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new users to get $200 in bonus bets immediately.

There is no requirement to enter a DraftKings promo code when you sign up, since all the links on this page will immediately trigger the promo – no promo code required. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on Super Bowl LVII at DraftKings

While these bonus bets can be deployed on any upcoming event, virtually every bettor's eye will be locked on just one: Super Bowl LVII, which takes place Sunday, February 12th. With Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid leading the show, Kansas City is once again looking like a well-oiled machine. The new-look Philadelphia Eagles, by contrast, are bringing a largely untested roster headed by Jalen Hurts to the big game, despite having won their last Super Bowl just six years ago. Whatever way you slice it, Super Bowl LVII should be a blast.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Why We Like This Offer

It's worth considering just how valuable this sportsbook promo offer truly is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets immediately, just for signing up with one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks in DraftKings! It's that simple.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any sport.

New customers can claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for Super Bowl LVII without a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Sign Up Now With No DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code Necessary

There is no easier legal sportsbook offer to claim than this Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo from DraftKings for any sporting event that is happening this week. Signing up and claiming this offer only takes a few steps. In fact, new bettors can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide:

Click on any link on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Set up an account by entering basic info.

Make a deposit using any of the available methods.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $200 in bonus bets immediately.

Keep in mind, this DraftKings promo is valid for any event that you can bet on.

Access to sports betting has spread across America, with a growing number of states allowing online sports wagering. The most vital part for you is to select a legit betting operator that is known for first-class security, easy withdrawal options, and a fun betting service with a wide number of betting options, like DraftKings Sportsbook.

Get $200 in bonus bets for Super Bowl LVII without a DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

About the Author

A California native with a background in writing, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.