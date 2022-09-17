DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Our Favorite Offer for CFB Week 3

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans looking to bet on any CFB Week 3 matchup today can use this DraftKings promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus. And that bonus can be applied to any of the fantastic CFB matchups this Saturday, from the cross-conference clash between Penn State and Auburn, to Oklahoma and Nebraska's rivalry showdown.

The $200 bonus is available now to new DraftKings users who want to bet on any college football Week 3 game today.

Get this $200 offer via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

New NCAAF Bonus via DraftKings Promo Code

NCAAF betting has exploded in popularity in America this year and, if you act quickly, you can capitalize on it with a massive $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings. That's effectively odds of +2000. Simply click on any of the links on this page to instantly unlock the $200 promotion from one of the biggest legal online sports betting sites in DraftKings.

DraftKings has an awesome Bet $5 to Get $200 bonus for players who create a new account to use on any CFB game.

Signing up to DraftKings Sportsbook via any of the links on this page will automatically trigger the promo once clicked – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on Sports Week 3 at DraftKings Sportsbook

With Notre Dame, pegged by many as a pre-season National Championship contender, getting off to an atrocious 0-2 start, the door is wide open for less vaunted programs to make their way up the NCAAF ranking's ladder, and perhaps even earn a ticket to the CFB Playoff. No. 7 USC would love nothing more than taking their longtime rival, Notre Dame's, spot at the end of the year, but let the Trojans will take on Fresno State this Saturday, which is never an easy task.

And that's just the start. Don't miss any of our top picks for CFB's Week 3:

No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn

No. 7 USC vs. Fresno State

No. Miami vs. No. 24 Texas A&M

No. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon

DraftKings Promo Code - Reasons Why This is Such a Good Deal

It's worth thinking about just how good this sportsbook promo offer really is for bettors. You get access to a $200 bonus, paid out in the form of site credit instantly, just for signing up with one of America's most trusted sportsbooks in DraftKings! It's that easy.

It's also worth noting that this promo can be used on any on any CFB Week 3 game that you can bet on. Now, while site credit can't be redeemed as cash then and there, it does give you free money to wager on any other event that you choose.

"It really should come as no surprise that situations like this don't present themselves that often in the business of gambling on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers, which provides some of the best online sports betting coverage in the United States.

New players can get a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for any CFB game without entering a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Now With No DraftKings Promo Code Required

There is no easier online sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $5, Get $200 promo from DraftKings for any NCAAF Week 3 game today. Users must register a new account, which takes only a few minutes to complete, and proceed through the following steps:

Click on any link on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️here⬅️.

Set up an account by entering basic information.

Select a deposit method.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $200 instantly.

Don't forget that this DraftKings promo is valid for any CFB Week 3 game.

‍If you've never bet on sports before, or just want to see how DraftKings measures up against the competition, there's no better time than now to sign up.

Get a $200 bonus for any NCAAF Week 3 matchup without a DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.