DraftKings Promo Code Secures Latest Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus for the NFL and NBA

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans gambling on any NFL or NBA game this weekend can use this DraftKings promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus. For football and basketball fans alike, this Sunday is a great time to bet on sports, as the NFL and NBA both have loaded lineups all day long.

The $200 bonus is available right now to new DraftKings users looking to wager on any NFL or NBA action today, as interest in sports betting grows around the country.

Get this $200 bonus via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: New NFL and NBA Bonus

Football and basketball betting has become increasingly popular in America this year. Now, you can capitalize on it with a very generous $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is effectively odds of +4000. Simply click on any of the links on this page to instantly unlock the $200 promo from one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks in DraftKings.

DraftKings' promo is one of the top offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new users to Bet $5, Get $200 if your team wins.

Joining DraftKings Sportsbook using any of the links seen on this page will automatically trigger the bonus offer for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

What To Bet on Today with DraftKings Sportsbook

This Sunday the NFL season rolls into Week 7, and the young NBA season rounds out its first week. Sports fans can take advantage of this DraftKings offer betting on either sport, and there’s no shortage of great matchups. In the NFL, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers will look to the continue the momentum earned from an upset victory over the Buccaneers in Week 6, but will be forced to topple the Dolphins, who were 3-0 before Tua Tagovailoa went down, and will see the return of their star QB in Week 7. For basketball fans, the Suns and Clippers offers a tantalizing matchup in LA, as both teams are looking to reassert their claims as legitimate Western Conference contenders, following tough showings last year.

Other great NFL and NBA matchups this Sunday include:

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

NBA: Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans

NFL: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

DraftKings Promo Code: Why We Like This Promo

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer, paid out in the form of site credit if your team wins, it becomes even clearer how good this DraftKings Sportsbook promo really is, even more so when compared to other sports betting sites out there.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any NBA or NFL Week 7 game that you can bet on. While players can't redeem site credit as cash then and there, it does provide you with free money to bet on any other sporting event that you like.

New users can claim a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for any NFL or NBA game without entering a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Using This DraftKings Promo Code

There is no better legal sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings for any NBA or NFL Week 7 game today. Users need to create a new account, which takes only a few minutes to do, and proceed through the following steps:

Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Enter the required information.

Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL or NBA game today and get $200 if your team wins.

Don't forget that this DraftKings promo is valid for any NBA or NFL Week 7 game. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on football and basketball in October 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.

‍If you've never bet on football before, or you're just curious to see how DraftKings Sportsbook compares to the competition, there is no better way to sign up.

Get a $200 bonus for any NBA or NFL Week 7 matchup without a DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.