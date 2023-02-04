If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

NBA fans who bet on any game today can use this DraftKings promo code to earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. The NBA is set to give us nine matchups tonight, with the highlight looking the Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors matchup on national TV.

The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings users looking to wager on literally any event in February 2023 as the popularity of mobile sports betting thrives around the country.

Get your $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets

Online sports betting has exploded in popularity in America this year. Now, you can make the most of it with a generous $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is effectively odds of +4000.

Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to instantly trigger the $200 in Bonus Bets promo from one of our favorite online sports betting apps in DraftKings.

DraftKings has an incredible Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for users who open a new account to use in February.

Joining DraftKings Sportsbook with any of the links on this page will immediately trigger the offer for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

What To Bet on Today at DraftKings

Saturday's NBA slate is looking like being one of the best we have had in a while, with superstars and title contenders taking the court all over the country. While Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are all expected to feature tonight, the game that we like for this offer is the Mavericks vs. Warriors clash at 8:30 PM ET. With superstars Steph Curry and Luka Doncic headlining tonight's nationally televised game, there's no better game to watch while using this offer.

More NBA games to bet on tonight:

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks (7:00 PM ET)

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8:00 PM ET)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets (9:00 PM ET)

DraftKings Promo Code: Why We Like This Deal

When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available, paid out in the form of site credit instantly, it becomes even more obvious how good this DraftKings promo really is, even more so when you compare it to other betting apps out there.

It's also worth noting that this offer can be used on any sport.

New customers in OH can claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any game in February 2023 without entering a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Sign Up With No DraftKings Promo Code Necessary

There is no better legal sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo from DraftKings for new customers. Users must register a new account, which takes only a few minutes to complete, and follow these steps:

Click or tap on any link on this page to activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Enter the required information.

Choose a deposit method.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Keep in mind, this DraftKings promo is valid for any game that you can bet on.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best sportsbooks in the online betting world. DraftKings is a fully legal and trusted app that is highly recommended for anyone learning the ropes. DraftKings, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, has market-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, MLB, boxing, and F1.

Get $200 in bonus bets for sports betting without a DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

About the Author

Ryan Leaver has been a sports and sports betting writer for over five years, with a focus on the NBA and NFL. He also has a lifelong love for the English Premier League and international soccer.