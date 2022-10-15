DraftKings Promo Code Rolls Out Enormous Bet $5, Get $200 Offer for CFB Week 6

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

College football fans gambling on any NCAAF Week 6 action this week can use this DraftKings promo code to receive a Bet $5, Win $200 offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Following a perilously close Week 6 victory over Texas A&M, No. 3 Alabama will look to regain momentum in a tough matchup with longstanding rival, and current No. 6, Tennessee, in one of CFB Week 7’s many excellent matchups.

The $200 bonus is available now to new DraftKings players looking to bet on any college football Week 6 action today as the popularity of sports betting increases across the USA.

Redeem this $200 bonus via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: New $200 Bonus

NCAAF betting has become extremely popular in America this year and, if you move quickly, prospective bettors can capitalize on it with a tasty $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings. That's essentially odds of +4000. Simply click on any one of the links on this page to instantly unlock the $200 promotion from one of our favorite online sports betting companies in DraftKings.

DraftKings' new promo is one of the top offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new users to Bet $5, Get $200 if your team wins.

There is no requirement to input a DraftKings promo code when you sign up, as all the links on this page will immediately trigger the offer – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on CFB Week 6 via DraftKings

CFB Week 7 will be dominated by conference games, and provide bettors an extraordinary list of top 25 matchups. In the Big Ten East, No. 10 Penn State will face No. 5 Michigan in a showdown that should be every bit as fierce as one would suspect between Lions and Wolverines, as each program looking to make its case as the presumptive favorite to take on Ohio State in the Conference Championship. Out west, No. 20 Utah is eying an upset against Pac 12 powerhouse No. 7 USC. Additionally, and though neither team is ranked, Stanford’s contest at Notre Dame has too much history to be lost in the shuffle.

More great NCAAF matchups for Week 7 include:

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma

DraftKings Promo Code: Amazing Value

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer, paid out in the form of site credit if your team wins, it becomes even clearer how great this DraftKings Sportsbook promo really is, especially when compared to other betting apps on the market.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any NCAAF Week 6 game that you can bet on. Now, while site credit can't be redeemed as cash then and there, the bonus credit gives you free money to wager on any other sporting event that you choose.

"It may come as no surprise, but opportunities like this don't come around very often in betting on football," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers.com, a website that specializes in betting picks for all major pro and college sports, such as CFB.

New users can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for any CFB game without a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register With No DraftKings Promo Code Necessary

There is simply no better legal sportsbook bonus to claim than this Bet $5, Get $200 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook for any CFB Week 6 matchup today. Signing up and redeeming this offer only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new bettors can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create an account by entering basic information.

Select a deposit method.

Place a $5 bet on any event and win $200 if your team wins.

Remember that this DraftKings promo can be used on any NCAAF Week 6 matchup. There are a number of different ways of ways you can bet on football in October 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live.

As of today, more than 100 million Americans can safely place a sports bet where they live, as the market for legal online betting surges. The most crucial part for you is choosing a legit betting site that is known for excellent security practices, trouble-free withdrawal methods, and a highly enjoyable gambling service with a large variety of betting markets, like DraftKings Sportsbook.

Secure a $200 bonus for any CFB Week 6 matchup without a DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.