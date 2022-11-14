DraftKings promo code delivers massive bonus for Monday Night Football

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Football lovers gambling on Monday Night Football this week can use this DraftKings promo code to get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With a great rivalry game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles dialed up for MNF Week 10, it’s a great moment to jump on this DraftKings offer.

The $200 bonus is available now to new DraftKings users hoping to wager on Monday Night Football Week 10, as interest in mobile sports betting increases across the country.

Grab your $200 bonus via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: New NFL Bonus

Football betting has gone mainstream in America in 2022 and, if you act fast, you can get started with a whopping $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is essentially odds of +4000. Simply click on any of the links on this page to immediately trigger the $200 promotion from one of the most well-known online sports betting apps in DraftKings.

DraftKings' new promo is one of the best offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new users to Bet $5, Win $200 if your team wins.

There is no need to enter a DraftKings promo code when you register, because the links on this page will immediately trigger the bonus offer for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on Monday Night Football at DraftKings Sportsbook

This Monday night provides a national showcase for the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL’s last undefeated team at 8-0, as they take on an NFC East rival in the Washington Commanders. While the Commanders have performed admirably en route to a 4-5 record, given the injuries to quarterback Carson Wentz, and the endless drama surrounding team owner Dan Snyder, it’s been smooth sailing in Philadelphia since Week 1. With Jalen Hurts commanding the offense, and Darius Slay locking down opponents’ best receiving threats as the Eagles top corner, Philadelphia has shown no signs of slowing down as the 2022 NFL season enters its second half.

Looking to the rest of the week, some of our top matchups across all sports include:

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks (Monday, 11/14)

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (Tuesday, 11/15)

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (Wednesday, 11/16)

TNF: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Thursday, 11/17)

DraftKings Promo Code: Why We Like This Promo

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer, paid out in the form of site credit if your team wins, it becomes even more obvious how great this DraftKings promo really is, even more so when compared to other sports betting apps on the market.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any NFL game that you can bet on. While site credit can't be redeemed as cash there and then, the bonus credit gives you free money to wager on any other event that you choose.

New customers can grab a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for Monday Night Football without entering a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Join Using This DraftKings Promo Code

There is simply no easier legal sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings for any NFL Week 10 action today. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and proceed through the following steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create an account by entering basic information.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL game in November and get $200 if your team wins.

Don't forget that this DraftKings promo is valid for any NFL matchup. There are a variety of different ways of ways you can bet on football in November 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live.

‍If you've never bet on football before, or you're simply curious to see how DraftKings measures up against its rivals, there's no better time than now to get involved.

Secure a $200 bonus for any NFL game in November without a DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.