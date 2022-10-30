DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus for NFL and NBA

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans who bet on any event in October 2022 can use this DraftKings promo code to get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. This Sunday brings a stacked lineup of NFL and NBA matchups, perfectly suited for this DraftKings offer.

The $200 bonus is available now to new DraftKings players hoping to wager on literally any event in October 2022.

Grab this $200 offer via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: New $200 Bonus

Online sports betting has become extremely popular in America this year and, if you act quickly, prospective bettors can get started on your own terms with a whopping $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook – that's essentially odds of +4000. Simply click on any of the links on this page to automatically unlock the $200 promo from one of the most popular online sports betting companies in DraftKings.

DraftKings' new promo is one of the best offers in the online sports betting industry, allowing new players to Bet $5, Win $200 if your team wins.

There's no requirement to input a DraftKings promo code when you sign up, as all the links on this page will automatically trigger the bonus offer – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on NFL and NBA via DraftKings Sportsbook

From start to finish, basketball and football fans are in for a whopper of a Sunday. On the hard court, a talented young Houston Rockets team will take on the Phoenix Suns, with southwestern bragging rights on the line. In the NFL, the best action of the day will be saved for last, as Josh Allen's Bills host Aaron Rodgers' Packers. Though Rodgers has a lengthier resume, Allen is the league's top QB at the moment (with the possible exception of Patrick Mahomes), and a struggling Green Bay team will face a brutal task toppling the 5-1 Bills on the road.

A few more of our favorite NFL and NBA matchups include:

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings Promo Code: Outstanding Value

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer, paid out in the form of site credit if your team wins, it becomes even more obvious how great this DraftKings Sportsbook promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting apps on the market.

It's worth noting, too, that this promo is valid for any sport. Now, while players won't be able to redeem site credit as cash on the spot, it does provide you with free money to bet on any other event of your choice.

New customers can grab a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for any event in October 2022 without a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Join With No DraftKings Promo Code Needed

There is simply no easier online sportsbook offer to claim than this Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook for any game that is happening this week. Bettors must first create a new account, which takes only a few minutes to complete, and continue through the following steps:

Click on any link on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create a new account by entering basic information.

Select a deposit method.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $200 if your team wins.

Don't forget that this DraftKings promo is valid for any game that you can bet on.

As of October 2022, more than 100 million Americans can place a legal wager from the comfort of their own home, with a growing number of states permitting online sports betting. The most important step is choosing a betting operator that offers first-class security practices, easy withdrawal options, and a fun wagering experience with a wide variety of betting options, such as DraftKings Sportsbook.

Secure a $200 bonus for any sporting event in October 2022 without a DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.