DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Today

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers looking to bet on any sporting event this week can use this DraftKings promo code to take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. This incredible offer can be applied to any of the major sporting events taking place this week including the World Series, the NBA and the NFL.

The $200 bonus is available right now to new DraftKings players hoping to bet on literally any game in October 2022.

Redeem your $200 bonus via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get This $200 Bonus

Online sports betting has become increasingly popular in America in 2022. Now, you can get started with a giant $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings, which is effectively odds of +4000. Simply click on any one of the links on this page to instantly trigger the $200 promo from one of the most popular legal online sports betting companies in DraftKings.

DraftKings' promo is one of the top offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new users to Bet $5, Get $200 if your team wins.

Joining DraftKings Sportsbook using any of the links seen on this page will immediately trigger the offer for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Sports Games To Bet on via DraftKings

With this DraftKings promo code, you can bet $5 on the moneyline on the team of your choice in any sport, and if that team wins you'll earn an extra $200 in DraftKings free bet credits on top of your normal payout. Thursday's sports betting card is loaded with great games that could make for good ones to take advantage of this offer on:

NFL: Baltimore Ravens (+2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens (+2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CFB: Utah Utes (-7) vs. Washington Huskies (+7)

Utah Utes (-7) vs. Washington Huskies (+7) NBA: Miami Heat (+6) vs. Golden State Warriors (-6)

DraftKings Promo Code: Reasons Why This is a Good Deal

It's worth thinking about just how good this sportsbook offer really is for bettors. You get access to a $200 bonus, paid out in site credit if your team wins, just for signing up with one of America's most trusted sportsbooks in DraftKings! It's that simple.

It's also worth noting that this promo can be applied to any sport. Now, while players won't be able to redeem site credit as cash then and there, the bonus credit gives you free money to wager on any other sporting event of your choosing.

"Needless to say, situations like this do not come around that often in betting on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers, which provides some of the leading online sports betting coverage in the United States.

New users can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for any sporting event in October 2022 without entering a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Now With No DraftKings Promo Code Needed

There is no easier online sportsbook bonus to grab than this Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings for any game that is happening this month. Bettors need to register a new account, which takes just a few minutes to complete, and follow these steps:

Click on any link on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Enter the required details.

Make a deposit via any of the available methods.

Place a $5 wager on any event and get $200 if your team wins.

Remember that this DraftKings promo can be applied to any game that you can bet on.

‍If you're new to sports betting, or just want to see how DraftKings stacks up against its rivals, there is no better way to get involved.

Secure a $200 bonus for any sporting event in October 2022 without a DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.