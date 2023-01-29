DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Deal for Bengals vs. Chiefs

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers in Ohio who bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs can use this DraftKings promo code to get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. With kickoff just a few hours away, this offer has come at the perfect time.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in Ohio. New customers only, T and Cs apply.

The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings customers in Ohio who want to bet on literally any sporting event in January 2023 as the popularity of sports betting grows around the country.

Redeem your $200 in bonus bets via our DraftKings Ohio promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets Offer for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Online sports betting has taken off in Ohio this year. Now, prospective bettors in OH can make the most of it with a very tasty $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is effectively odds of +4000.

Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the $200 in Bonus Bets bonus offer from one of the best legal online sportsbooks in DraftKings.

DraftKings' promo is one of the best offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new players to get $200 in bonus bets instantly in OH.

Signing up to DraftKings Sportsbook with any of the links on this page will automatically trigger the bonus offer – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Betting on the Chiefs vs. Bengals with DraftKings Sportsbook

Sports bettors will want to keep in mind that this offer is good for any event; however, for residents of the Buckeye State, the conversation on Sunday starts and ends with Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Having quietly played their way to a number 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture, the Chiefs are technically favorites in this massive AFC Championship game, but anyone who's been watching the Bengals of late will understand just how dominant Cincinnati has appeared in recent months, most notably last week's demolition of the Buffalo Bills.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Why This is Such a Good Deal

It's worth considering just how good this sportsbook promo truly is for bettors. You get access to $200 in bonus bets instantly, just for signing up with one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks, DraftKings! It's that easy.

And remember, too, that this promo can be used on any sport.

New players in Ohio can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for any sporting event in January 2023 without a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Sign Up With No DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Needed

There is no better sportsbook bonus to grab than this Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo from DraftKings Sportsbook for new users in Ohio. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few minutes. In fact, new bettors can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide:

Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Input the required information.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place a $5 bet on any event and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Remember, this DraftKings promo can be used on any game that you can bet on.

DraftKings Sportsbook is a household name in the online gambling business. DraftKings is a stable and trustworthy site that is highly recommended for anyone learning the ropes. DraftKings, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, features market-leading odds boosts, bonus funds, and live betting on sports including the NFL, NBA, NHL, UFC, and college football.

Get $200 in bonus bets for sports betting in Ohio without a DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in Ohio. New customers only, T and Cs apply.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.