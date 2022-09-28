DraftKings Bonus Code Secures Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for NFL Week 4

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Football fans gambling on any NFL Week 4 matchup today can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Win $200 offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Whether you decide to bet on a big favorite or a live underdog, if your $5 moneyline bet wins, you'll earn $200 in DraftKings free bet credits.

The $200 bonus is available now to new DraftKings customers hoping to bet on any NFL Week 4 game this week as interest in mobile sports betting grows around the country.

Redeem this $200 bonus via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: New $200 Bonus

NFL betting has taken off in America this year. Now, you can capitalize on it with a whopping $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is effectively odds of +4000. Simply click on any of the links on this page to immediately unlock the $200 promotion from one of the most popular online sportsbooks in DraftKings.

DraftKings has an awesome Bet $5, Win $200 promo for customers who open a new sportsbook account to use on any NFL game.

Joining DraftKings Sportsbook with any of the links found on this page will automatically trigger the bonus offer for you – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on NFL Week 4 with DraftKings

The biggest favorite on the NFL Week 4 betting board this Sunday is the Green Bay Packers, who are going off as -450 favorites on the moneyline. With Mac Jones potentially out with an injury, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would be tasked with facing Aaron Rodgers on the road in Green Bay.

Local Buffalo Bills fans meanwhile might want to take a shot with their Bet $5, Win $200 deal on the Bills going off as -160 road favorites on against the Baltimore Ravens. This should be a great game featuring two of the NFL's top quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

DraftKings Promo Code: Why This is a Sweet Deal

It's worth thinking about just how good this sportsbook bonus offer truly is for bettors. You get access to a $200 bonus, paid out in site credit if your team wins, just for signing up with one of America's most trusted sportsbooks in DraftKings! It's that easy.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any NFL Week 4 game that you can bet on. While site credit can't be redeemed as cash there and then, the bonus credit gives you free money to bet on any other event that you choose.

New users can get a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for any NFL game without a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Now With No DraftKings Promo Code Required

There is no easier legal sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook for any NFL Week 4 action in 2022. Users need to register a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and then follow these steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Enter the required information.

Choose a deposit method.

Place a $5 bet on any NFL game today and get $200 if your team wins.

Keep in mind, this DraftKings promo can be applied to any NFL Week 4 game. There are a variety of different ways of ways you can bet on NFL games in September 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live.

‍If you're new to sports betting, or you're just curious to see how DraftKings measures up against its competitors, there's no better way to sign up.

Secure a $200 bonus for any NFL Week 4 game without a DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.