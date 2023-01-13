Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick for NFL Wild Card Round

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will meet in the NFL Wild Card Round at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. EST.

The Bills are betting favorites against the Dolphins on 1/15/23, with the Over/Under set at 43.5 for total points scored.

This Dolphins-Bills betting analysis, which includes game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 in bet credits if either the Dolphins or Bills score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code needed.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Key information

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Sunday, January 15, 2023 Time: 1 p.m. EST

1 p.m. EST Venue: Highmark Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bills -13.5 (-110), Dolphins +13.5 (-108)

Bills -13.5 (-110), Dolphins +13.5 (-108) Moneyline: Bills -750, Dolphins +640

Bills -750, Dolphins +640 Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-106/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Dolphins vs. Bills predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Dolphins-Bills NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have an 89% chance of winning against the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Dolphins (+13.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.

The 43.5-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Get $200 in Bet Credits promo for Dolphins vs. Bills. New customers only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Dolphins vs. Bills

Our free data-driven pick for Dolphins vs. Bills on Sunday is Dolphins +13.5 (-108).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with BetMGM.

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.

Dolphins vs. Bills player props

An exciting option to wager on Miami vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Dolphins and Bills can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Dolphins vs. Bills.

Dimers gives Diggs a 13.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 51.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Miami Dolphins

Jeff Wilson: 8.2% probability

8.2% probability Tyreek Hill: 6.4% probability

6.4% probability Jaylen Waddle: 5.1% probability

5.1% probability Mike Gesicki: 3.2% probability

3.2% probability Trent Sherfield: 2.7% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 13.8% probability

13.8% probability Dawson Knox: 9.6% probability

9.6% probability Josh Allen: 9.4% probability

9.4% probability Gabe Davis: 9.1% probability

9.1% probability Devin Singletary: 7.2% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Miami Dolphins

Jeff Wilson: 35.9% probability

35.9% probability Tyreek Hill: 29.2% probability

29.2% probability Jaylen Waddle: 24.1% probability

24.1% probability Mike Gesicki: 16.1% probability

16.1% probability Trent Sherfield: 13.5% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 51.8% probability

51.8% probability Dawson Knox: 41.0% probability

41.0% probability Gabe Davis: 39.0% probability

39.0% probability Josh Allen: 38.9% probability

38.9% probability Devin Singletary: 31.3% probability

Bet $10, Get $200 in Bet Credits if either the Dolphins or Bills score a TD in the NFL Wild Card Round. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem via BetMGM.

Dolphins vs. Bills score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Buffalo at Highmark Stadium has the Bills winning 28-15.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL game between the Dolphins and Bills on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.