Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick for NFL Wild Card Round

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will meet in the NFL Wild Card Round at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. EST.
The Bills are betting favorites against the Dolphins on 1/15/23, with the Over/Under set at 43.5 for total points scored.
This Dolphins-Bills betting analysis, which includes game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Key information
- Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Bills -13.5 (-110), Dolphins +13.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Bills -750, Dolphins +640
- Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-106/-110)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Dolphins vs. Bills predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Dolphins-Bills NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have an 89% chance of winning against the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Dolphins (+13.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.
The 43.5-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.
Best bet for Dolphins vs. Bills
Our free data-driven pick for Dolphins vs. Bills on Sunday is Dolphins +13.5 (-108).
All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.
Dolphins vs. Bills player props
An exciting option to wager on Miami vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Dolphins and Bills can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Dolphins vs. Bills.
Dimers gives Diggs a 13.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 51.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Miami Dolphins
- Jeff Wilson: 8.2% probability
- Tyreek Hill: 6.4% probability
- Jaylen Waddle: 5.1% probability
- Mike Gesicki: 3.2% probability
- Trent Sherfield: 2.7% probability
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 13.8% probability
- Dawson Knox: 9.6% probability
- Josh Allen: 9.4% probability
- Gabe Davis: 9.1% probability
- Devin Singletary: 7.2% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Miami Dolphins
- Jeff Wilson: 35.9% probability
- Tyreek Hill: 29.2% probability
- Jaylen Waddle: 24.1% probability
- Mike Gesicki: 16.1% probability
- Trent Sherfield: 13.5% probability
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 51.8% probability
- Dawson Knox: 41.0% probability
- Gabe Davis: 39.0% probability
- Josh Allen: 38.9% probability
- Devin Singletary: 31.3% probability
Dolphins vs. Bills score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Buffalo at Highmark Stadium has the Bills winning 28-15.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL game between the Dolphins and Bills on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.