Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 15

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will meet in the NFL at Highmark Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Bills are betting favorites against the Dolphins on 12/17/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.

This Dolphins-Bills betting analysis, which includes game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Dolphins or Bills score a touchdown on Saturday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code required.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

When and where

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Saturday, December 17, 2022 Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

8:15 p.m. EST Venue: Highmark Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bills -7 (-105), Dolphins +7 (-107)

Bills -7 (-105), Dolphins +7 (-107) Moneyline: Bills -300, Dolphins +265

Bills -300, Dolphins +265 Total: Over/Under 43 (-110/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Dolphins vs. Bills predictions

Dimers has simulated Saturday's Dolphins-Bills NFL matchup 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 79% chance of winning against the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Bills (-7) have a 56% chance of covering the spread.

The 43-point Over/Under has a 57% chance of going Over.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Win $200 promo for Dolphins vs. Bills. New users only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Dolphins vs. Bills

Our free computer pick for Dolphins vs. Bills on Saturday is Over 43 points (-110).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via BetMGM.

All betting predictions in this article are based on detailed modeling and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.

Dolphins-Bills Week 15 player props

An exciting way to wager on Miami vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Dolphins and Bills are shown below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Dolphins vs. Bills.

Dimers gives Diggs a 12.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Saturday. The Bills WR has a 47.9% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill: 9.9% probability

9.9% probability Jaylen Waddle: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Jeff Wilson: 6.6% probability

6.6% probability Raheem Mostert: 5.2% probability

5.2% probability Trent Sherfield: 3.2% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 12.0% probability

12.0% probability Josh Allen: 7.7% probability

7.7% probability Gabe Davis: 7.6% probability

7.6% probability James Cook: 7.0% probability

7.0% probability Devin Singletary: 5.7% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill: 41.2% probability

41.2% probability Jaylen Waddle: 31.8% probability

31.8% probability Jeff Wilson: 29.6% probability

29.6% probability Raheem Mostert: 23.8% probability

23.8% probability Trent Sherfield: 15.6% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 47.9% probability

47.9% probability Gabe Davis: 33.3% probability

33.3% probability Josh Allen: 32.5% probability

32.5% probability James Cook: 30.2% probability

30.2% probability Devin Singletary: 25.1% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Dolphins or Bills score a TD in NFL Week 15. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem via BetMGM.

Dolphins vs. Bills score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Miami vs. Buffalo at Highmark Stadium has the Bills winning 26-18.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 15 game between the Dolphins and Bills on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. EST at Highmark Stadium.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.