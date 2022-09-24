Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants meet in the NFL at MetLife Stadium on Monday, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Giants are betting favorites against the Cowboys on 9/26/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 38.5.

This Cowboys-Giants betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

When and where

Date: Monday, September 26, 2022

Monday, September 26, 2022 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Giants -1 (-107), Cowboys +1 (-107)

Giants -1 (-107), Cowboys +1 (-107) Moneyline: Giants -115, Cowboys +100

Giants -115, Cowboys +100 Total: Over/Under 38.5 (-107/-107)

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

Dimers has simulated Monday's Cowboys-Giants NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Giants have a 54% chance of winning against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the Cowboys and Giants have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The 38.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Over.

Best bet for Cowboys vs. Giants

Our free computer pick for Cowboys vs. Giants on Monday is Giants moneyline (-115).

Cowboys-Giants Week 3 player props

An exciting option to wager on Dallas vs. NY Giants without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cowboys and Giants are listed below.

According to Dimers, New York's Saquon Barkley has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cowboys vs. Giants.

Dimers gives Barkley a 15.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Giants RB has a 54.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott: 11.4% probability

11.4% probability CeeDee Lamb: 9.1% probability

9.1% probability Dalton Schultz: 6.6% probability

6.6% probability Michael Gallup: 5.7% probability

5.7% probability Tony Pollard: 5.3% probability

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: 15.9% probability

15.9% probability Sterling Shepard: 5.7% probability

5.7% probability Daniel Jones: 5.2% probability

5.2% probability Richie James: 5.1% probability

5.1% probability Wan'Dale Robinson: 3.3% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott: 42.4% probability

42.4% probability CeeDee Lamb: 34.6% probability

34.6% probability Dalton Schultz: 26.4% probability

26.4% probability Michael Gallup: 23.4% probability

23.4% probability Tony Pollard: 22.5% probability

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: 54.8% probability

54.8% probability Sterling Shepard: 23.9% probability

23.9% probability Daniel Jones: 21.9% probability

21.9% probability Richie James: 21.4% probability

21.4% probability Wan'Dale Robinson: 15.0% probability

Cowboys vs. Giants score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Dallas vs. NY Giants at MetLife Stadium has the Giants winning 20-19.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 3 matchup between the Cowboys and Giants on Monday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

