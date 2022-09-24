Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants meet in the NFL at MetLife Stadium on Monday, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The Giants are betting favorites against the Cowboys on 9/26/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 38.5.
This Cowboys-Giants betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
BetMGM is giving new customers $200 if either the Cowboys or Giants score a touchdown on Monday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code required.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
When and where
- Date: Monday, September 26, 2022
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Giants -1 (-107), Cowboys +1 (-107)
- Moneyline: Giants -115, Cowboys +100
- Total: Over/Under 38.5 (-107/-107)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Cowboys vs. Giants predictions
Dimers has simulated Monday's Cowboys-Giants NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Giants have a 54% chance of winning against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the Cowboys and Giants have a 50% chance of covering the spread.
The 38.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Over.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Get $200 promo for Cowboys vs. Giants. New users only.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.
Best bet for Cowboys vs. Giants
Our free computer pick for Cowboys vs. Giants on Monday is Giants moneyline (-115).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with BetMGM.
All betting content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Cowboys-Giants Week 3 player props
An exciting option to wager on Dallas vs. NY Giants without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cowboys and Giants are listed below.
According to Dimers, New York's Saquon Barkley has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cowboys vs. Giants.
Dimers gives Barkley a 15.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Giants RB has a 54.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott: 11.4% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 9.1% probability
- Dalton Schultz: 6.6% probability
- Michael Gallup: 5.7% probability
- Tony Pollard: 5.3% probability
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley: 15.9% probability
- Sterling Shepard: 5.7% probability
- Daniel Jones: 5.2% probability
- Richie James: 5.1% probability
- Wan'Dale Robinson: 3.3% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott: 42.4% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 34.6% probability
- Dalton Schultz: 26.4% probability
- Michael Gallup: 23.4% probability
- Tony Pollard: 22.5% probability
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley: 54.8% probability
- Sterling Shepard: 23.9% probability
- Daniel Jones: 21.9% probability
- Richie James: 21.4% probability
- Wan'Dale Robinson: 15.0% probability
Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Cowboys or Giants score a TD in NFL Week 3. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.
Cowboys vs. Giants score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Dallas vs. NY Giants at MetLife Stadium has the Giants winning 20-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 3 matchup between the Cowboys and Giants on Monday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.