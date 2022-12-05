Caesars Maryland Promo Code LEEPICS Delivers $100 Monday Night Football Bonus for Maryland

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers in Maryland betting on any game today can use the LEEPICS promo code at Caesars to take advantage of a Bet $20, Win $100 bonus ➡️ here ⬅️. This offer is ideal for Monday Night Football Week 13, between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

The $100 bonus is available now to new Caesars users in Maryland hoping to bet on literally any game this month.

Claim your $100 bonus via our Caesars MD promo code LEEPICS by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Caesars Promo Code: New $100 Bonus in Maryland

Online sports betting has become increasingly popular in America this year. Now, you can get started with a very generous $100 bonus when you bet $20 with Caesars, which is effectively odds of +500.

Simply click on any of the links on this page to instantly trigger the $100 promotion from one of our favorite online sports betting apps in Caesars.

Caesars' promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new users to Bet $20, Get $100 instantly in MD.

Use the promo code LEEPICS when signing up to Caesars Sportsbook to immediately trigger the bonus offer for you. Caesars Sportsbook is live and legal in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on MNF with Caesars Sportsbook in Maryland

Monday Night Football Week 13 brings one of the more intriguing MNF clashes of the season, pitting longtime NFC South rivals against each other in the form of the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Everyone know the stakes for Tom Brady's Bucs: it's almost certainly Brady's last season in the NFL, which means Super Bowl or bust. The high-stakes scenario faced by the Saints, however, has flown more under the radar. After a crushing shutout in the Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, just about every player and coach on New Orleans' payroll will be fighting for the job in 2023, and another ugly, embarrassing loss could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code: Allow Us to Explain Why This is Such a Sweet Deal

It's worth putting into perspective how valuable this sportsbook promo really is for bettors. You get access to a $100 bonus, paid out in the form of site credit instantly, just for joining one of America's most trusted sportsbooks in Caesars! It's that easy.

It's also worth noting that this offer can be used on any sport.

While site credit can't be redeemed as cash then and there, the bonus credit gives you free money to bet on any other sporting event of your choosing.

New customers in Maryland can grab a Bet $20, Win $100 bonus for any game in December 2022 with our promo code: LEEPICS. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Join Using Our LEEPICS Promo Code

There is no easier sportsbook bonus to claim than this Bet $20, Win $100 promo from Caesars for new users in Maryland. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes just a few minutes to do, and continue through the following steps:

Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Set up a Caesars account by entering basic info.

Use the promo code LEEPICS.

Deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Place a $20 bet on any event and win $100 instantly.

Don't forget, this Caesars promo is valid for any event that you can bet on.

‍If you're new to sports betting, or you're simply curious to see how Caesars compares to the competition, there is no better time than now to get started.

Get a $100 bonus from Caesars for sports betting in Maryland with our LEEPICS promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.