Browns vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 11

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will meet in the NFL at Ford Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST.

The Bills are betting favorites against the Browns on 11/20/22, with the Over/Under set at 42 for total points scored.

This Browns-Bills betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Browns or Bills score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim. No promo code required.

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills

When and where

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Sunday, November 20, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. EST

1 p.m. EST Venue: Ford Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bills -8.5 (-105), Browns +8.5 (-110)

Bills -8.5 (-105), Browns +8.5 (-110) Moneyline: Bills -350, Browns +310

Bills -350, Browns +310 Total: Over/Under 42 (-110/-105)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Browns vs. Bills predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Browns-Bills NFL game 10,000 times using trusted data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 76% chance of winning against the Browns at Ford Field.

Dimers also predicts that the Browns (+8.5) have a 54% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 42 points has a 61% chance of going Over.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Win $200 promo for Browns vs. Bills. New customers only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Browns vs. Bills

Our free data-driven pick for Browns vs. Bills on Sunday is Over 42 points (-110).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via BetMGM.

All betting predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.

Browns-Bills Week 11 player props

An enjoyable option to wager on Cleveland vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Browns and Bills are shown below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Browns vs. Bills.

Dimers gives Diggs a 13.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 54.9% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb: 12.3% probability

12.3% probability Kareem Hunt: 6.6% probability

6.6% probability Amari Cooper: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability David Njoku: 5.5% probability

5.5% probability Donovan Peoples-Jones: 4.8% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 13.5% probability

13.5% probability Gabe Davis: 8.5% probability

8.5% probability Josh Allen: 8.4% probability

8.4% probability Devin Singletary: 7.0% probability

7.0% probability Isaiah McKenzie: 5.4% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb: 54.4% probability

54.4% probability Kareem Hunt: 32.8% probability

32.8% probability Amari Cooper: 31.7% probability

31.7% probability David Njoku: 28.0% probability

28.0% probability Donovan Peoples-Jones: 25.4% probability

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 54.9% probability

54.9% probability Gabe Davis: 39.7% probability

39.7% probability Josh Allen: 39.3% probability

39.3% probability Devin Singletary: 34.1% probability

34.1% probability Isaiah McKenzie: 26.7% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Browns or Bills score a TD in NFL Week 11. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem via BetMGM.

Browns vs. Bills score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Cleveland vs. Buffalo at Ford Field has the Bills winning 29-21.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 11 game between the Browns and Bills on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST at Ford Field.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.