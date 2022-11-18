Browns vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 11

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will meet in the NFL at Ford Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST.
The Bills are betting favorites against the Browns on 11/20/22, with the Over/Under set at 42 for total points scored.
Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills
When and where
- Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Bills -8.5 (-105), Browns +8.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Bills -350, Browns +310
- Total: Over/Under 42 (-110/-105)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Browns vs. Bills predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Browns-Bills NFL game 10,000 times using trusted data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 76% chance of winning against the Browns at Ford Field.
Dimers also predicts that the Browns (+8.5) have a 54% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 42 points has a 61% chance of going Over.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.
Best bet for Browns vs. Bills
Our free data-driven pick for Browns vs. Bills on Sunday is Over 42 points (-110).
All betting predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.
Browns-Bills Week 11 player props
An enjoyable option to wager on Cleveland vs. Buffalo without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Browns and Bills are shown below.
According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Browns vs. Bills.
Dimers gives Diggs a 13.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 54.9% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Cleveland Browns
- Nick Chubb: 12.3% probability
- Kareem Hunt: 6.6% probability
- Amari Cooper: 6.5% probability
- David Njoku: 5.5% probability
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: 4.8% probability
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 13.5% probability
- Gabe Davis: 8.5% probability
- Josh Allen: 8.4% probability
- Devin Singletary: 7.0% probability
- Isaiah McKenzie: 5.4% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Cleveland Browns
- Nick Chubb: 54.4% probability
- Kareem Hunt: 32.8% probability
- Amari Cooper: 31.7% probability
- David Njoku: 28.0% probability
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: 25.4% probability
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 54.9% probability
- Gabe Davis: 39.7% probability
- Josh Allen: 39.3% probability
- Devin Singletary: 34.1% probability
- Isaiah McKenzie: 26.7% probability
Browns vs. Bills score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Cleveland vs. Buffalo at Ford Field has the Bills winning 29-21.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 11 game between the Browns and Bills on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST at Ford Field.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.