Bills vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 4 game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
The Bills are listed as betting favorites against the Ravens on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 51.
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
When and where
- Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Ravens +3 (-107), Bills -3 (-107)
- Moneyline: Ravens +140, Bills -150
- Total: Over/Under 51 (-107/-107)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Bills vs. Ravens predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bills-Ravens NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 56% chance of beating the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Ravens (+3) have a 58% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 51 points has a 53% chance of going Under.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.
Best bet for Bills vs. Ravens
Our free data-driven pick for Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday is Ravens +3 (-107).
All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Bills-Ravens Week 4 player props
An enjoyable option to wager on Buffalo vs. Baltimore without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Ravens are featured below.
According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Ravens.
Dimers gives Diggs a 10.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 48.9% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 10.8% probability
- Gabe Davis: 8.1% probability
- Josh Allen: 7.3% probability
- Dawson Knox: 6.4% probability
- Devin Singletary: 5.3% probability
Baltimore Ravens
- Mark Andrews: 8.9% probability
- Lamar Jackson: 8.5% probability
- Rashod Bateman: 6.6% probability
- J.K. Dobbins: 5.9% probability
- Devin Duvernay: 5.9% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 48.9% probability
- Gabe Davis: 38.6% probability
- Josh Allen: 35.3% probability
- Dawson Knox: 30.8% probability
- Devin Singletary: 28.2% probability
Baltimore Ravens
- Lamar Jackson: 41.8% probability
- Mark Andrews: 41.6% probability
- Rashod Bateman: 33.8% probability
- J.K. Dobbins: 31.0% probability
- Devin Duvernay: 29.2% probability
Bills vs. Ravens score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium has the Bills winning 25-24.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Bills and Ravens on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
