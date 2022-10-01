Bills vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 4 game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bills are listed as betting favorites against the Ravens on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 51.

This Bills-Ravens betting analysis, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

When and where

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Ravens +3 (-107), Bills -3 (-107)

Ravens +3 (-107), Bills -3 (-107) Moneyline: Ravens +140, Bills -150

Ravens +140, Bills -150 Total: Over/Under 51 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bills vs. Ravens predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bills-Ravens NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 56% chance of beating the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Ravens (+3) have a 58% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 51 points has a 53% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Bills vs. Ravens

Our free data-driven pick for Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday is Ravens +3 (-107).

All betting content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.

Bills-Ravens Week 4 player props

An enjoyable option to wager on Buffalo vs. Baltimore without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Ravens are featured below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Ravens.

Dimers gives Diggs a 10.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 48.9% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 10.8% probability

10.8% probability Gabe Davis: 8.1% probability

8.1% probability Josh Allen: 7.3% probability

7.3% probability Dawson Knox: 6.4% probability

6.4% probability Devin Singletary: 5.3% probability

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews: 8.9% probability

8.9% probability Lamar Jackson: 8.5% probability

8.5% probability Rashod Bateman: 6.6% probability

6.6% probability J.K. Dobbins: 5.9% probability

5.9% probability Devin Duvernay: 5.9% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 48.9% probability

48.9% probability Gabe Davis: 38.6% probability

38.6% probability Josh Allen: 35.3% probability

35.3% probability Dawson Knox: 30.8% probability

30.8% probability Devin Singletary: 28.2% probability

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson: 41.8% probability

41.8% probability Mark Andrews: 41.6% probability

41.6% probability Rashod Bateman: 33.8% probability

33.8% probability J.K. Dobbins: 31.0% probability

31.0% probability Devin Duvernay: 29.2% probability

Bills vs. Ravens score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium has the Bills winning 25-24.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Bills and Ravens on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.