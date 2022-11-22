Bills vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 12

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 12 game at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The Bills are listed as betting favorites against the Lions on 11/24/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 54.

This Bills-Lions betting analysis, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

Key information

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Thursday, November 24, 2022 Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

12:30 p.m. EST Venue: Ford Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Lions +9.5 (-105), Bills -9.5 (-105)

Lions +9.5 (-105), Bills -9.5 (-105) Moneyline: Lions +340, Bills -417

Lions +340, Bills -417 Total: Over/Under 54 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bills vs. Lions predictions

Dimers has simulated Thursday's Bills-Lions NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 76% chance of winning against the Lions at Ford Field.

Dimers also predicts that the Lions (+9.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 54 points has a 54% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Bills vs. Lions

Our free computer pick for Bills vs. Lions on Thursday is Under 54 points (-107).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter investments.

Bills-Lions Week 12 player props

A great option to wager on Buffalo vs. Detroit without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Lions are featured below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Lions.

Dimers gives Diggs a 12.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The Bills WR has a 56.0% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 12.3% probability

12.3% probability Gabe Davis: 7.8% probability

7.8% probability Josh Allen: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability Devin Singletary: 7.0% probability

7.0% probability Dawson Knox: 6.5% probability

Detroit Lions

Jamaal Williams: 11.5% probability

11.5% probability Amon-Ra St. Brown: 5.4% probability

5.4% probability D'Andre Swift: 4.2% probability

4.2% probability Josh Reynolds: 3.8% probability

3.8% probability Justin Jackson: 3.6% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 56.0% probability

56.0% probability Gabe Davis: 40.3% probability

40.3% probability Josh Allen: 38.1% probability

38.1% probability Devin Singletary: 36.2% probability

36.2% probability Dawson Knox: 33.0% probability

Detroit Lions

Jamaal Williams: 53.1% probability

53.1% probability Amon-Ra St. Brown: 29.7% probability

29.7% probability D'Andre Swift: 24.9% probability

24.9% probability Josh Reynolds: 20.7% probability

20.7% probability DJ Chark: 19.3% probability

Bills vs. Lions score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. Detroit at Ford Field has the Bills winning 30-22.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 12 game between the Bills and Lions on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. EST.

