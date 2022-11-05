Bills vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 9

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 9 game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. EST.

The Bills are betting favorites against the Jets on 11/6/22, with the Over/Under set at 46 for total points scored.

This Bills-Jets betting preview, which features game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

When and where

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Sunday, November 6, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. EST

1 p.m. EST Venue: MetLife Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Jets +11.5 (-105), Bills -11.5 (-108)

Jets +11.5 (-105), Bills -11.5 (-108) Moneyline: Jets +460, Bills -540

Jets +460, Bills -540 Total: Over/Under 46 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bills vs. Jets predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bills-Jets NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have an 81% chance of winning against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Jets (+11.5) have a 55% chance of covering the spread.

The 46-point Over/Under has a 53% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Bills vs. Jets

Our free computer pick for Bills vs. Jets on Sunday is Jets +11.5 (-105).

All betting predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter investments.

Bills-Jets Week 9 player props

A popular option to wager on Buffalo vs. NY Jets without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Jets can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Jets.

Dimers gives Diggs a 14.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 54.0% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 14.0% probability

14.0% probability Josh Allen: 9.7% probability

9.7% probability Gabe Davis: 9.0% probability

9.0% probability Devin Singletary: 7.9% probability

7.9% probability Dawson Knox: 6.6% probability

New York Jets

Michael Carter: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Garrett Wilson: 5.3% probability

5.3% probability James Robinson: 4.6% probability

4.6% probability Corey Davis: 4.2% probability

4.2% probability Tyler Conklin: 3.4% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 54.0% probability

54.0% probability Josh Allen: 41.2% probability

41.2% probability Gabe Davis: 39.1% probability

39.1% probability Devin Singletary: 33.5% probability

33.5% probability Dawson Knox: 30.0% probability

New York Jets

Michael Carter: 31.1% probability

31.1% probability Garrett Wilson: 24.6% probability

24.6% probability James Robinson: 22.3% probability

22.3% probability Corey Davis: 20.4% probability

20.4% probability Tyler Conklin: 17.1% probability

Bills vs. Jets score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. NY Jets at MetLife Stadium has the Bills winning 27-18.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 9 game between the Bills and Jets on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST.

