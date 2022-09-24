Bills vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in the NFL at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
The Bills are betting favorites against the Dolphins on 9/25/22, with the Over/Under set at 52.5 for total points scored.
This Bills-Dolphins betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Key information
- Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Dolphins +5.5 (-110), Bills -5.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Dolphins +200, Bills -215
- Total: Over/Under 52.5 (-105/-110)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Bills vs. Dolphins predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bills-Dolphins NFL game 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 63% chance of beating the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Dolphins (+5.5) have a 57% chance of covering the spread.
The 52.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Under.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Bills vs. Dolphins
Our free data-driven pick for Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday is Dolphins +5.5 (-110).
All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter decisions.
Bills-Dolphins Week 3 player props
An exciting option to wager on Buffalo vs. Miami without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Dolphins are listed below.
According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Dolphins.
Dimers gives Diggs a 10.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 48.0% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 10.6% probability
- Gabe Davis: 8.4% probability
- Josh Allen: 8.0% probability
- Devin Singletary: 6.4% probability
- Dawson Knox: 6.3% probability
Miami Dolphins
- Tyreek Hill: 10.6% probability
- Jaylen Waddle: 8.0% probability
- Raheem Mostert: 7.7% probability
- Chase Edmonds: 5.4% probability
- Cedrick Wilson: 4.2% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 48.0% probability
- Gabe Davis: 41.0% probability
- Josh Allen: 40.1% probability
- Devin Singletary: 32.3% probability
- Dawson Knox: 32.1% probability
Miami Dolphins
- Tyreek Hill: 50.4% probability
- Jaylen Waddle: 40.7% probability
- Raheem Mostert: 38.4% probability
- Chase Edmonds: 28.2% probability
- Cedrick Wilson: 23.3% probability
Bills vs. Dolphins score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. Miami at Hard Rock Stadium has the Bills prevailing 28-24.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 3 game between the Bills and Dolphins on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.