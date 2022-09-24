Bills vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in the NFL at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bills are betting favorites against the Dolphins on 9/25/22, with the Over/Under set at 52.5 for total points scored.

This Bills-Dolphins betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Key information

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sunday, September 25, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Dolphins +5.5 (-110), Bills -5.5 (-110)

Dolphins +5.5 (-110), Bills -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: Dolphins +200, Bills -215

Dolphins +200, Bills -215 Total: Over/Under 52.5 (-105/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bills vs. Dolphins predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bills-Dolphins NFL game 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have a 63% chance of beating the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Dolphins (+5.5) have a 57% chance of covering the spread.

The 52.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Bills vs. Dolphins

Our free data-driven pick for Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday is Dolphins +5.5 (-110).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter decisions.

Bills-Dolphins Week 3 player props

An exciting option to wager on Buffalo vs. Miami without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Dolphins are listed below.

According to Dimers, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Dolphins.

Dimers gives Diggs a 10.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bills WR has a 48.0% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 10.6% probability

10.6% probability Gabe Davis: 8.4% probability

8.4% probability Josh Allen: 8.0% probability

8.0% probability Devin Singletary: 6.4% probability

6.4% probability Dawson Knox: 6.3% probability

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill: 10.6% probability

10.6% probability Jaylen Waddle: 8.0% probability

8.0% probability Raheem Mostert: 7.7% probability

7.7% probability Chase Edmonds: 5.4% probability

5.4% probability Cedrick Wilson: 4.2% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 48.0% probability

48.0% probability Gabe Davis: 41.0% probability

41.0% probability Josh Allen: 40.1% probability

40.1% probability Devin Singletary: 32.3% probability

32.3% probability Dawson Knox: 32.1% probability

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill: 50.4% probability

50.4% probability Jaylen Waddle: 40.7% probability

40.7% probability Raheem Mostert: 38.4% probability

38.4% probability Chase Edmonds: 28.2% probability

28.2% probability Cedrick Wilson: 23.3% probability

Bills vs. Dolphins score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. Miami at Hard Rock Stadium has the Bills prevailing 28-24.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.