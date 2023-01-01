Bills vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 17

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in an NFL Week 17 game at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The Bills are betting favorites against the Bengals on 1/2/23, with the Over/Under set at 50 for total points scored.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Key information

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023

Monday, January 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

8:30 p.m. EST Venue: Paycor Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bengals +1.5 (-110), Bills -1.5 (-105)

Bengals +1.5 (-110), Bills -1.5 (-105) Moneyline: Bengals +100, Bills -115

Bengals +100, Bills -115 Total: Over/Under 50 (-110/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bills vs. Bengals predictions

Dimers has simulated Monday's Bills-Bengals NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the two teams cannot be split, with the Bills and Bengals each having a 50% chance of winning the game.

Dimers also predicts that the Bengals (+1.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 50 points has a 52% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Bills vs. Bengals

Our free computer pick for Bills vs. Bengals on Monday is Under 50 points (-110).

Bills-Bengals Week 17 player props

A great way to wager on Buffalo vs. Cincinnati without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Bengals are shown below.

According to Dimers, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Bengals.

Dimers gives Chase an 11.4% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Bengals WR has a 50.1% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 10.4% probability

10.4% probability Josh Allen: 8.2% probability

8.2% probability Gabe Davis: 6.6% probability

6.6% probability Devin Singletary: 5.9% probability

5.9% probability James Cook: 5.6% probability

Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase: 11.4% probability

11.4% probability Joe Mixon: 9.3% probability

9.3% probability Tee Higgins: 9.3% probability

9.3% probability Tyler Boyd: 4.4% probability

4.4% probability Hayden Hurst: 4.1% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 46.4% probability

46.4% probability Josh Allen: 38.3% probability

38.3% probability Gabe Davis: 32.7% probability

32.7% probability Devin Singletary: 29.2% probability

29.2% probability James Cook: 26.6% probability

Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase: 50.1% probability

50.1% probability Joe Mixon: 43.1% probability

43.1% probability Tee Higgins: 41.9% probability

41.9% probability Tyler Boyd: 22.4% probability

22.4% probability Hayden Hurst: 21.5% probability

Bills vs. Bengals score prediction

Dimers' predicted score for Buffalo vs. Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium is Bills 24-24 Bengals.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Bengals on Monday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. EST.

