Bills vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 17

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in an NFL Week 17 game at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. EST.
The Bills are betting favorites against the Bengals on 1/2/23, with the Over/Under set at 50 for total points scored.
This Bills-Bengals betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Bills or Bengals score a touchdown on Monday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code required.
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Key information
- Date: Monday, January 2, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Bengals +1.5 (-110), Bills -1.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Bengals +100, Bills -115
- Total: Over/Under 50 (-110/-110)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Bills vs. Bengals predictions
Dimers has simulated Monday's Bills-Bengals NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the two teams cannot be split, with the Bills and Bengals each having a 50% chance of winning the game.
Dimers also predicts that the Bengals (+1.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 50 points has a 52% chance of going Under.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Win $200 promo for Bills vs. Bengals. New customers only.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.
Best bet for Bills vs. Bengals
Our free computer pick for Bills vs. Bengals on Monday is Under 50 points (-110).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via BetMGM.
All betting content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter investments.
Bills-Bengals Week 17 player props
A great way to wager on Buffalo vs. Cincinnati without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Bengals are shown below.
According to Dimers, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Bengals.
Dimers gives Chase an 11.4% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Bengals WR has a 50.1% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 10.4% probability
- Josh Allen: 8.2% probability
- Gabe Davis: 6.6% probability
- Devin Singletary: 5.9% probability
- James Cook: 5.6% probability
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 11.4% probability
- Joe Mixon: 9.3% probability
- Tee Higgins: 9.3% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 4.4% probability
- Hayden Hurst: 4.1% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 46.4% probability
- Josh Allen: 38.3% probability
- Gabe Davis: 32.7% probability
- Devin Singletary: 29.2% probability
- James Cook: 26.6% probability
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 50.1% probability
- Joe Mixon: 43.1% probability
- Tee Higgins: 41.9% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 22.4% probability
- Hayden Hurst: 21.5% probability
Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Bills or Bengals score a TD in NFL Week 17. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem via BetMGM.
Bills vs. Bengals score prediction
Dimers' predicted score for Buffalo vs. Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium is Bills 24-24 Bengals.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Bengals on Monday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.