Bills vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 16

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears meet in the NFL at Soldier Field on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST.

The Bills are listed as betting favorites against the Bears on 12/24/22, with the Over/Under set at 40.5 for total points scored.

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

When and where

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Saturday, December 24, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. EST

1 p.m. EST Venue: Soldier Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bears +8.5 (-107), Bills -8.5 (-107)

Bears +8.5 (-107), Bills -8.5 (-107) Moneyline: Bears +320, Bills -390

Bears +320, Bills -390 Total: Over/Under 40.5 (-110/-110)

Bills vs. Bears predictions

Dimers has simulated Saturday's Bills-Bears NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bills have an 82% chance of winning against the Bears at Soldier Field.

Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Bills and Bears have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The 40.5-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Under.

Best bet for Bills vs. Bears

Our free data-driven pick for Bills vs. Bears on Saturday is Bills moneyline (-390).

Bills-Bears Week 16 player props

An exciting way to wager on Buffalo vs. Chicago without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Bears are listed below.

According to Dimers, Chicago's Justin Fields has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Bears.

Dimers gives Fields a 14.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Saturday. The Bears QB has a 53.0% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 14.5% probability

14.5% probability Josh Allen: 8.2% probability

8.2% probability Dawson Knox: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability Gabe Davis: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Devin Singletary: 6.9% probability

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields: 14.8% probability

14.8% probability David Montgomery: 6.0% probability

6.0% probability Cole Kmet: 4.4% probability

4.4% probability Chase Claypool: 3.9% probability

3.9% probability Khalil Herbert: 2.9% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs: 50.8% probability

50.8% probability Josh Allen: 30.5% probability

30.5% probability Dawson Knox: 29.4% probability

29.4% probability Gabe Davis: 29.1% probability

29.1% probability Devin Singletary: 27.9% probability

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields: 53.0% probability

53.0% probability David Montgomery: 25.4% probability

25.4% probability Cole Kmet: 18.7% probability

18.7% probability Chase Claypool: 17.6% probability

17.6% probability Khalil Herbert: 12.8% probability

Bills vs. Bears score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. Chicago at Soldier Field has the Bills winning 24-15.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 16 matchup between the Bills and Bears on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST at Soldier Field.

