BetMGM New Users: Bet $10, Get $200 Offer for Army vs. Navy

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers who bet on Army vs. Navy can use this BetMGM promo code to get a Bet $10, Win $200 offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. If either Army or Navy scores a touchdown, prepare to cash in.

The $200 bonus is available now to new BetMGM players that want to bet on Army vs. Navy, as the popularity of mobile sports betting grows around the USA.

Claim this $200 bonus via our BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

BetMGM CFB Promo Code: New $200 Bonus

Sports betting has gone large in America in 2022. Now, you can get started on your own terms with a very generous $200 bonus when you bet $10 with BetMGM – that's essentially moneyline odds of +2000.

Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately trigger the $200 promo from one of the biggest legal online sportsbooks in BetMGM.

BetMGM's new promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting space, allowing new players to Bet $10, Win $200 if either team scores a TD.

There is no requirement to enter a BetMGM promo code when you sign up, since the links found on this page will automatically activate the offer – no promo code necessary. BetMGM is live and legal in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Betting on Army vs. Navy with BetMGM

This Saturday, Army and Navy face off in their annual grudge match for military service bragging rights. As per usual, both these gritty, defense-first, run-oriented squads can be relied upon to put up a good fight. With Army boasting one of the nation's best running games, and Navy one of the nation's best run defenses, bettors can expect to find out what happens when a rock meets a hard place. While touchdowns might not abound, there will certainly be plenty, just as those employing this BetMGM offer would hope.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Why Do We Like This Offer So Much?

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer, paid out in site credit if either team scores a TD, it becomes even more obvious how good this BetMGM promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting apps out there.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any sport.

While you won't be able to redeem site credit as cash then and there, the bonus credit gives you free money to wager on any other event of your choosing.

New users can get a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus for any sporting event on Army vs. Navy without entering a bonus code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Now With No BetMGM Promo Code Necessary

There is simply no better sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $10, Win $200 promo from BetMGM Sportsbook for any game that is being played this weekend. Users must first register a new account, which takes just a few minutes to complete, and then follow these steps:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Input the required details.

Choose a deposit method.

Place a $10 wager on any event and win $200 if either team scores a TD.

Don't forget that this BetMGM promo is valid for any game that you can bet on.

‍If you're new to sports betting, or just want to see how BetMGM Sportsbook compares to the competition, there's no better time than now to get involved.

Secure a $200 bonus for any sporting event on Army vs. Navy without a BetMGM promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.