If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports lovers who bet on any event this month can use this BetMGM promo code to obtain a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With both the Pro Bowl games and a packed lineup of NBA action playing out Sunday, this offer couldn't have come at a better time.

The $1,000 risk-free bet is available now to new BetMGM users looking to bet on literally any sporting event this month.

Grab this First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets via our BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

BetMGM Promo Code: First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets

Online sports betting has taken off in America this year. Now, you can get started with a generous First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets promo from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to instantly unlock the $1,000 risk-free bet promotion from one of our favorite online sports betting apps in BetMGM.

BetMGM has an outstanding First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets promo for players who create a new sportsbook account to use today.

Joining BetMGM Sportsbook via any of the links found on this page will immediately activate the bonus offer for you – no promo code required. BetMGM is live and legal in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on Sports via BetMGM Sportsbook

For sports bettors eyeing up this terrific first bet offer from BetMGM, the question isn’t whether there’s any good action to bet on, it’s which game to pick. This is particularly true for NBA fans, as one glance at the upcoming schedule confirms beyond any doubt. Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks, in perhaps the most meaningful game these two Eastern Conference rivals have played in February in the last decade. Then, on Monday, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a contest that would have been compelling all season, but has moved into must-watch territory following the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard, and, of course, the massive drama surrounding Kyrie Irving’s most recent trade request.

Our top NBA picks from the coming days include

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks (2/6/23)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2/7/23)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2/9/23)

BetMGM Bonus Code: Why We Like This Deal

This promo comes at a great time for sports bettors, as February 2023 features a ton of action across many sports, and this BetMGM bonus code is the quickest way to grab a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets offer.

It's worth noting, too, that this promo is valid for any sport.

The basic premise of this offer is easy. With this style of promotion, your sportsbook (such as BetMGM) will refund you up to a certain amount, in this case $1,000 paid in bonus bets, if you lose the first real-money qualifying wager you place.

All you need to do is join BetMGM Sportsbook, make your first deposit, and place your first bet up to $1,000. If your first bet is a loser, BetMGM will refund it to you paid in bonus bets.

New customers can claim a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets for any sporting event in February 2023 without needing a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Sign Up Now With No BetMGM Promo Code Needed

There is no better online sportsbook bonus to grab than this First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets from BetMGM for any game that's taking place today. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few minutes. In fact, new bettors can get started by following this step-by-step guide:

Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Input the required details.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place an initial wager up to $1,000.

Don't forget that this BetMGM promo can be applied to any event that you can bet on.

As of February 2023, many Americans can safely place a legal wager from their couch, as the market for legal online betting surges. The key is choosing a betting operator that offers first-class security practices, convenient withdrawal methods, and a pleasant wagering service with a wide number of betting markets, like BetMGM Sportsbook.

Get your First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets for any sporting event in February 2023 without a BetMGM promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

About the Author

A California native with a background in creative writing, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports, as well as the sports betting industry at large. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of both American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.