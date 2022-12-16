BetMGM Maryland New Users: $1,000 Risk-Free Offer for MD Today

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans in Maryland gambling on any event today can use this BetMGM promo code to get a $1,000 risk-free bet when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With so much sports on this weekend, the possibilities are endless.

The $1,000 risk-free bet is available now to new BetMGM players in Maryland hoping to bet on literally any game in December 2022 as interest in online sports betting grows around the country.

Redeem your $1,000 risk-free bet via our BetMGM Maryland promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

BetMGM Promo Code: $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet in Maryland

Sports betting has gone mainstream in Maryland this year. Now, you can capitalize on it with a whopping $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to instantly unlock the $1,000 risk-free bet promotion from one of our favorite online sportsbooks in BetMGM.

BetMGM's latest promo is one of the best offers in the online sports betting industry, allowing new users to claim a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 in Maryland.

There's no requirement to input a BetMGM promo code when you register, since the links on this page will automatically trigger the promo for up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance – no promo code required. BetMGM is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

What To Bet on with BetMGM

As well as the massive Ravens-Browns AFC North clash this coming Sunday, Maryland sports fans have a weekend of NBA and FIFA World Cup action to look forward to. Tonight's NBA is highlighted by the Warriors taking on the 76ers, with Joel Embiid in strong form, as well as a clash between the Nuggets and Lakers in Los Angeles.

Other great action for Maryland sports bettors this weekend includes:

NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Saturday)

FIFA WC Final: Argentina vs. France (Sunday)

NFL: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday)

BetMGM Bonus Code: Why Do We Like This Deal So Much?

When you consider the $1,000 risk-free bet on offer, it becomes even more obvious how great this BetMGM promo really is, especially when you compare it to other sports betting sites out there.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any sport.

The idea of a risk-free bet is easy. With a risk-free bet promotion, your sportsbook, such as BetMGM, will refund you up to a specified dollar amount, in this case $1,000, if you lose the first real-money qualifying wager you place.

All you need to do is join BetMGM Sportsbook, make your first deposit, and place a risk-free bet up to $1,000. If that first bet loses, BetMGM will give it back to you in site credit. While you can't redeem site credit as cash right away, it does provide you with free money to bet on any other sporting event that you choose.

"It may come as no surprise, but opportunities like this are rare in the world of betting on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers.com, which provides some of the leading online sports betting coverage in the United States.

New users in Maryland can grab a $1,000 risk-free bet for any game in December 2022 without entering a bonus code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Join With No BetMGM Promo Code Needed

There is simply no better legal sportsbook bonus to claim than this $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM Sportsbook for new users in Maryland. Registering and claiming this offer only takes a few steps. In fact, new users can get started by following our step-by-step guide below:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create a BetMGM account by inputting basic information.

Deposit via any of the available methods.

Place an initial wager risk free up to $1,000.

Keep in mind, this BetMGM promo can be applied to any event that you can bet on.

As of today, many Americans can safely place a legal wager from their couch, with more and more states allowing online sports wagering. The key is selecting a legit betting site that is known for first-class security practices, convenient banking options, and an enjoyable wagering experience with a vast variety of betting options, like BetMGM Sportsbook.

Secure a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on sports betting in Maryland without a BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.