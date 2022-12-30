BetMGM Free Bets: Bet $10, Get $200 for College Football

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

College football lovers betting on any event in December 2022 can use this BetMGM promo code to receive a Bet $10, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Bowl season has now hit full swing, with Friday’s Alamo Bowl between No. 12 Washington and No. 21 Texas representing the first matchup in a huge weekend of college football.

The $200 bonus is available now to new BetMGM customers that intend to wager on literally any sporting event in December 2022.

Get your $200 offer via our BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

BetMGM Bonus Code: New $200 Bonus

Sports betting has taken off in America this year and, if you move quickly, prospective bettors can get started on your own terms with a huge $200 bonus when you bet $10 with BetMGM Sportsbook, which is effectively odds of +2000.

Simply click on any one of the links on this page to immediately unlock the $200 bonus offer from one of the best legal online sportsbooks in BetMGM.

BetMGM's new promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new customers to Bet $10, Win $200 if either team scores a TD.

Joining BetMGM Sportsbook via any of the links on this page will immediately activate the bonus offer – no promo code required. BetMGM is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

College Football Games To Bet on via BetMGM Sportsbook

As the new year approaches, so do some of the best college football matchups of the season, with an absolutely packed slate of bowl games in store over the coming days. New Year’s Eve Saturday may well go down as the best day of college football of 2022, with both CFP Semifinals kicking off on the same day. First will come the Fiesta Bowl, between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, then, a few hours later, the Peach Bowl, which will pit No. 4 Ohio State against No. 1 Georgia, with the winners of these respective NCAAF barn burners meeting on January 9th for the CFP National Championship Game. While the CFP is always exciting, this year it takes on even more significance, with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looking more and more likely to depart after the season for the NFL, and a potential Ohio State Buckeyes appearance in the CFP National Championship Game creating a thrilling opportunity for sports bettors in Ohio, where legal sports betting will go live New Year’s Day.

Other top CFB matchups for in store for this weekend include:

Gator Bowl: No. 20 South Carolina vs. No. 19 Notre Dame (12/30/22)

Orange Bowl: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee (12/30/22)

Sugar Bowl: No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (12/31/22)

BetMGM College Football Bonus Code: Why Do We Like This Deal So Much?

It's worth thinking about how good this sportsbook promo truly is for bettors. You get access to a $200 bonus, paid out in site credit if either team scores a TD, just for joining one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks, BetMGM! It's that simple.

It's also worth noting that this promo can be applied to any sport.

Now, while you won't be able to redeem site credit as cash there and then, it does provide you with free money to wager on any other event of your choosing.

New players can get a Bet $10, Get $200 bonus for any sporting event in December 2022 without entering a bonus code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Now With No BetMGM Promo Code Needed

There is simply no easier online sportsbook offer to claim than this Bet $10, Win $200 promo from BetMGM Sportsbook for any event that is being played this month. Signing up and claiming this offer only takes a few steps. To help you out, new bettors can get started by following our step-by-step guide below:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create an account by inputting basic information.

Select a deposit method.

Place a $10 bet on any event and win $200 if either team scores a TD.

Remember that this BetMGM promo is valid for any game that you can bet on.

BetMGM Sportsbook is a well-known name in the online betting industry and an easy choice for a new bettor. BetMGM is a safe and trusted site with a proven track record in delivering exceptional customer service. BetMGM, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, features industry-leading odds boosts, bonus offers, and live betting on sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, boxing, and F1.

Secure a $200 bonus for any sporting event in December 2022 without a BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.