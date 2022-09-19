BetMGM Bonus Code NFL: Bet $10, Win $200 If Bills or Titans Score a TD

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans betting on either Monday Night Football game tonight can use this BetMGM promo code to receive a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. If you bet $10 on Tennessee vs. Buffalo or Minnesota vs. Philadelphia, you'll win $200 once either team in the game you bet on scores a touchdown.

The $200 bonus is available now to new BetMGM players wishing to bet on Monday Night Football this week.

Grab this $200 offer via our BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

BetMGM Promo Code: New NFL Bonus

NFL betting has taken off in America this year. Now, you can get started with a whopping $200 bonus when you bet $10 with BetMGM Sportsbook, which is effectively moneyline odds of +2000. Simply click on any one of the links on this page to automatically trigger the $200 promo from one of our favorite online sportsbooks in BetMGM.

BetMGM's promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new customers to Bet $10, Get $200 if either team scores a TD.

Signing up to BetMGM Sportsbook via any of the links seen on this page will immediately trigger the bonus offer for you – no promo code required. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

NFL Monday Night Football Action To Bet on via BetMGM

Bills fans should have plenty of confidence that Josh Allen and this high-powered offense will score at least one touchdown on Sunday night. With a $10 bet on the Titans or the Bills at the BetMGM Sportsbook, you'll receive $200 in free bet credits as soon as the first touchdown of the game is on the board.

The later game on Monday night is also eligible for this promotion. With a posted total of 48.5 points in the Vikings vs. Eagles game, there figure to be plenty of touchdowns in that one as well.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Reasons Why This is Such a Great Deal

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer today, paid out in site credit if either team scores a TD, it becomes even more obvious how great this BetMGM Sportsbook promo really is, especially when compared to other betting sites out there.

And remember, too, that this offer is valid for any Monday Night Football game that you can bet on. While site credit can't be redeemed as cash there and then, it does provide you with free money to wager on any other event of your choice.

New players can grab a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus for any NFL game without a promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Now With No BetMGM Promo Code Needed

There is no better online sportsbook bonus to grab than this Bet $10, Win $200 promo from BetMGM Sportsbook for either MNF game tonight. Signing up and redeeming this promo only takes a few minutes. In fact, new bettors can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide below:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create a new account by entering basic info.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place a $10 bet on any NFL matchup and get $200 if either team scores a TD.

Don't forget that this BetMGM promo can be also applied to any NFL Week 3 matchup. There are a broad range of ways you can bet on football in September 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.

‍If you're new to sports betting, or just want to see how BetMGM matches up against the competition, there's no better way to sign up.

Get a $200 bonus for Monday Night Football without a BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.