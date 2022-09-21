BetMGM Bonus Code Delivers Huge $200 Offer for NFL Week 3

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans who bet on any NFL matchup this week can use this BetMGM promo code to earn a Bet $10, Win $200 offer. If either team in the game that you bet on scores a touchdown, you'll score $200 in BetMGM free bet credits.

The $200 bonus is available in LA, KS, IL now to new BetMGM users wishing to wager on any NFL Week 3 game today as interest in mobile sports betting increases around the country.

Redeem this $200 bonus via our BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

BetMGM Promo Code: Get This $200 Bonus

Football betting has become extremely popular in America this year and, if you move fast, you can get started on your own terms with a very tasty $200 bonus when you bet $10 with BetMGM Sportsbook, which is essentially odds of +2000. Simply click on any one of the links on this page to automatically trigger the $200 promotion from one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks in BetMGM.

BetMGM's promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new users to Bet $10, Win $200 if either team scores a TD.

If you live outside of LA,KS, or IL, you will instead receive a risk-free bet offer up to $1,000. This means that the first bet that you place after making your first deposit will be reimbursed in BetMGM bet credits up to $1,000 if it loses.

There's no requirement to enter a BetMGM promo code when you sign up, as the links found on this page will immediately trigger the promo once clicked – no promo code required. BetMGM is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on NFL Week 3 at BetMGM

Whether you live in one of the three states offering this Bet $10, Win $200 offer or are instead eligible for a $1,000 risk-free bet, you'll have plenty of great NFL games to bet on this week. Here are few highlights on the upcoming schedule:

Thursday : Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5)

: Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5) Sunday : Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs. New England Patriots (+3)

: Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs. New England Patriots (+3) Sunday: Buffalo Bills (-6) vs. Miami Dolphins (+6)

BetMGM Bonus Code: Why This is a Good Deal

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer, paid out in the form of site credit if either team scores a TD, it becomes even clearer how great this BetMGM promo really is, even more so when you compare it to other sports betting apps out there.

It's also worth noting that this promo is valid for any NFL Week 3 game that you can bet on. While site credit can't be redeemed as cash on the spot, it does provide you with free money to bet on any other event of your choosing.

New users can grab a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus for any NFL game without a bonus code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register Now With No BetMGM Promo Code Necessary

There is simply no easier online sportsbook bonus to grab than this Bet $10, Get $200 promo from BetMGM Sportsbook for any NFL Week 3 matchup in 2022. Registering and claiming this promo only takes a few steps. In fact, new customers can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide below:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create an account by entering basic info.

Make a deposit using any of the available methods.

Place a $10 bet on any NFL matchup in Week 3 and win $200 if either team scores a TD.

Keep in mind that this BetMGM promo is valid for any NFL Week 3 matchup. There are a wide variety of ways you can bet on football in September 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as you watch the action unfold.

BetMGM Sportsbook is a popular choice in the online betting industry. BetMGM is a secure and trustworthy site that is highly recommended for anyone learning the ropes. BetMGM, which has its own mobile app available to download via the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices, has market-leading daily odds boosts, bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, boxing, and college football.

Get a $200 bonus for any NFL Week 3 matchup without a BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.