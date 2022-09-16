BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $10, Win $200 Offer for CFB Week 3

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Sports fans looking for the best way to bet on any NCAAF matchup today can use this BetMGM promo code to take advantage of a Bet $10, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Week 3 of the CFB season is right around the corner, and a thrilling matchup between No. 22 Penn State and undefeated Auburn will mark just the beginning of a dynamic slate of action.

The $200 bonus is available right now to new BetMGM players looking to bet on any college football Week 3 action today.

Get your $200 bonus via our BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

New $200 Bonus via BetMGM Promo Code

Football betting has gone mainstream in America this year and, if you move fast, prospective bettors can capitalize on it with a tasty $200 bonus when you bet $10 with BetMGM Sportsbook. That's effectively odds of +2000. Simply click on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the $200 promo from one of the most popular legal online sports betting apps in BetMGM.

BetMGM's new promo is one of the very best offers in the online sports betting industry, allowing new customers to Bet $10, Get $200 if either team scores a TD.

There's no requirement to input a BetMGM promo code when you sign up, since all the links on this page will automatically activate the bonus offer – no promo code necessary. BetMGM is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

CFB Week 3 Games To Bet on via BetMGM

Just two weeks into the CFB season, bettors have delighted in constant upsets and thrilling college football action from coast to coast, neither of which show any signs of slowing down on Saturday. As pre-season National Championship contenders like Alabama, as well as less heralded programs like Cal, are all desperate to better their rankings in pursuit of a CFB playoff bid, this weekend should mark another dynamic chapter in the NCAAF calendar.

There will be fantastic action all day long, and games to watch for include:

No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Washington

No. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon

BetMGM Bonus Code - Reasons Why This is a Sweet Deal

It's worth putting into perspective just how good this sportsbook promo really is for bettors. You get access to a $200 bonus, paid out in site credit if either team scores a TD, just for signing up with one of nation's most trusted sportsbooks in BetMGM! It's that simple.

It's worth noting, too, that this promo can be applied to any on any NCAAF Week 3 game that you can bet on. Now, while you can't redeem site credit as cash on the spot, it does provide you with free money to bet on any other sporting event of your choice.

"This should come as no surprise that situations like this are rare in gambling on football," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers, which provides some of the best online sports betting coverage in the United States.

New players can get a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus for any CFB game without entering a bonus code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Join Now Using Our BetMGM Promo Code

There is simply no better sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $10, Get $200 promo from BetMGM for any NCAAF Week 3 game today. Users must create a new account, which takes no time at all to do, and continue through the following steps:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Enter the required information.

Deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Place a $10 wager on any event and win $200 if either team scores a TD.

Keep in mind that this BetMGM promo is valid for any CFB Week 3 game.

The availability of online sports betting has spread across North America, as the industry continues to flourish. The crucial step for you, as a new customer, is selecting a betting operator that offers excellent security practices, easy withdrawal methods, and a fun betting experience with unique betting markets, such as BetMGM Sportsbook.

Get a $200 bonus for any CFB Week 3 matchup without a BetMGM promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.