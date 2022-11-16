BetMGM: $200 in free bets for new users in Maryland

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

With this BetMGM promo code, sports fans in Maryland looking for the best way to bet can earn up to $200 in free bets as a pre-registration bonus by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Sports betting goes live in Maryland in just a few days, so it's the perfect time to jump on this BetMGM offer.

As the popularity of online sports betting increases in the country, prospective bettors hoping to bet on literally any event when BetMGM goes live in MD can earn up to $200 as an early sign-up bonus right now.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to cash in on this $200 pre-launch offer via our Maryland BetMGM promo code.

BetMGM promo code:

Online sports betting has exploded in popularity in 2022 and, if you act quickly, you can make the most of it with a tasty BetMGM offer. In order to claim this offer from one of the best online sports betting companies in the USA, simply click on any of the links on this page to automatically unlock BetMGM's promo.

BetMGM's promo is one of the very best offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new customers to receive up to $200 in free bets just by signing up.

Signing up to BetMGM Sportsbook with any of the links seen on this page will immediately trigger the offer for you – no promo code required.

Sports matchups to bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook

Given the timing of this offer, which will allow Maryland residents to bet on any sports offered by BetMGM in just a few days, the only question is, where to place your money first? Thanksgiving will feature several excellent matchups, notably a Buffalo Bill vs. Detroit Lions matchup with the potential to be a high-scoring barn burner from start to finish. Looking to the NBA, a Los Angeles Clippers/Golden State Warriors matchup on November 23rd is garnering plenty of early headlines, and it's no wonder, given that the 2022-23 NBA season, for both of these California franchises, is NBA title or bust.

More great games to bet on in November include:

FIFA WC: USA vs. Wales (November 21st)

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns (November 22nd)

NFL: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (November 24th)

BetMGM promo code: Why this is a sweet deal

It's worth putting into perspective how good this sportsbook promo offer truly is for bettors. You get , just for signing up with one of nation's most trusted sportsbooks in BetMGM! It's that simple.

It's also worth noting that this promo can be applied to any sport. While site credit can't be redeemed as cash then and there, it does give you free money to bet on any other event of your choosing.

"It should come as no surprise that opportunities like this are rare in betting on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers.com, a website that specializes in betting predictions for all major pro and college sports.

New players in Maryland can get a for any sporting event in November 2022 without a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register using this BetMGM promo code

There is no easier online sportsbook bonus to grab than this from BetMGM for any sporting event that is happening this month. Registering and claiming this promo only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new users can get in on the action by following our step-by-step guide below:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️. Create a new account by inputting basic info. Select a deposit method. Place your initial deposit, and earn up to $200 in free bets.

Don't forget, this BetMGM promo is valid for any event that you can bet on.

BetMGM Sportsbook is a popular choice in the online betting game. BetMGM is a safe and trustworthy operator with a proven track record in offering outstanding customer service. BetMGM, which has its own mobile app available to download, offers industry-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer, and NASCAR.

Secure up to $200 in free bets without a BetMGM promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.